10 must watch Son Ye Jin K-dramas

A South Korean heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier

Crash Landing on You 

A woman in her 30s falls in love with her best friend's younger brother

Something in the Rain

A woman dies and returns to her husband and son a year later

Be With You 

A woman with Alzheimer's disease slowly loses memories of her husband

A Moment to Remember 

Three friends in their 30s navigate love, loss, and friendship

Thirty-Nine

Personal Taste 

A furniture designer falls in love with a man she thinks is gay

A woman travels back in time to save her husband's life

Don't Look Back: The Legend of Orpheus

A man and woman fall in love, but their relationship is threatened by their past

Summer Scent 

A woman with a terminal illness falls in love with a man who is also dying

April Snow 

A woman is accused of murdering her husband, but she doesn't remember what happened

White Night 

