10 must watch Son Ye Jin K-dramas
A South Korean heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A woman in her 30s falls in love with her best friend's younger brother
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain
A woman dies and returns to her husband and son a year later
Image: tvN
Be With You
A woman with Alzheimer's disease slowly loses memories of her husband
A Moment to Remember
Image: MBC
Three friends in their 30s navigate love, loss, and friendship
Thirty-Nine
Image: JTBC
Personal Taste
Image: MBC
A furniture designer falls in love with a man she thinks is gay
A woman travels back in time to save her husband's life
Image: MBC
Don't Look Back: The Legend of Orpheus
A man and woman fall in love, but their relationship is threatened by their past
Image: KBS2
Summer Scent
A woman with a terminal illness falls in love with a man who is also dying
April Snow
Image: KBS2
Click Here
A woman is accused of murdering her husband, but she doesn't remember what happened
Image: MBC
White Night