Por Thorzil
It is one of the most popular South Indian thrillers. The Mohanlal starrer is remade in many languages nationwide
Image: IMDb
Drishyam
A psychological thriller that follows the story of a police officer trying to track down a serial killer
Image: IMDb
Ratsasan
The movie deals with the lives of two men before and after they get thrown in prison and tortured for a confession
Image: IMDb
Visaaranai
What happens when an intern journalist is accused of murdering an informant for her story? Find out in U-Turn
Image: IMDb
U-Turn
The newlywed couple is on their way to sell the wife’s gold chain to get some money, only to have it stolen on the train ride
Image: IMDb
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
An alcoholic cop has to deal with his own demons while investigating a series of murders that have a similar pattern
Image: IMDb
Memories
A consulting criminologist who helps the Kerala Police with an unusual string of serial killings that needs solving in the shortest time possible
Image: IMDb
Anjaam Pathira
This Malayalam movie revolves around ACP Antony Moses, who is struggling to revive his memory after a fatal accident
Image: IMDb
Mumbai Police
A mystery thriller that follows the story of a police officer trying to solve a series of strange murders
Image: IMDb
Hit: The First Case
