 Mohit K Dixit 

OCTOBER 31, 2023

10 must watch South-Indian thrillers

ENTERTAINMENT 

It is one of the most appreciated Tamil films of 2023. The crime thriller revolves around a serial killer who follows a pattern while killing

 Por Thorzil 

It is one of the most popular South Indian thrillers. The Mohanlal starrer is remade in many languages nationwide

Drishyam 

A psychological thriller that follows the story of a police officer trying to track down a serial killer

Ratsasan

The movie deals with the lives of two men before and after they get thrown in prison and tortured for a confession

Visaaranai

What happens when an intern journalist is accused of murdering an informant for her story? Find out in U-Turn 

 U-Turn

The newlywed couple is on their way to sell the wife’s gold chain to get some money, only to have it stolen on the train ride

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

An alcoholic cop has to deal with his own demons while investigating a series of murders that have a similar pattern

Memories

A consulting criminologist who helps the Kerala Police with an unusual string of serial killings that needs solving in the shortest time possible

 Anjaam Pathira 

This Malayalam movie revolves around ACP Antony Moses, who is struggling to revive his memory after a fatal accident

Mumbai Police

A mystery thriller that follows the story of a police officer trying to solve a series of strange murders

Hit: The First Case

