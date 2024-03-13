Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 13, 2024

10 must-watch Supernatural films 

Starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, the story is set in a conservative village where a woman is falsely accused of being a witch

Bulbbul

Image: IMDb

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Churuli is a story of two undercover police officers who are on a search for a criminal. Things turn shocking after eerie mysteries unfold

Image: IMDb

Churuli

With Ajay Devgn as a protective father and R Madhavan as 'Shaitaan,' the movie is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati film titled Vash

Image: IMDb

Shaitaan

A perfect example of a supernatural crime thriller that follows two parallel investigations. It has Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in pivotal roles

Cold Case

Image: IMDb

This movie is more than just horrifying sound effects. Anushka Sharma as spirit Rukhsana, works as an inviting factor for Pari

Pari

Image: IMDb

It tells the story of a married couple who experience paranormal activities around them after they buy an antique box

Ezra

Image: IMDb

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, this mythical horror film opened to positive critical responses for its story, cinematography, and theme

Tumbbad

Image: IMDb

It turned out to be a sleeper hit. The plot follows seven unmarried men who witness unusual activities after they use an Oujja board

Romancham

Image: IMDb

Released in 2022, this Malayalam film depicts a unique premise combining Indian mythology and eerie visuals. It also offers a superior ambiance

Kumari

Image: IMDb

Paheli

Image: IMDb

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji, Paheli is the Hindi remake of the 1973 Hindi film Duvidha by Mani Kaul. It opened to mixed responses

