Pujya Doss

september 24 2023

Entertainment

10 Must-watch supernatural K-dramas 

A mythical romance featuring a goblin and a grim reaper, exploring themes of love and destiny

Image:  tvN

Goblin

An alien's 400-year-long romance with a famous actress in modern Seoul

Image:  SBS

My Love from the Star

A suspenseful story where the worlds of a webtoon and reality collide, leading to unexpected consequences

Image:  MBC

W - Two Worlds

A prosecutor and a woman who can see the future work together to prevent tragic events

Image:  SBS

While You Were Sleeping

A modern retelling of a classic novel, featuring demons, gods, and a mischievous monkey

Image:  tvN

Hwayugi (A Korean Odyssey)

Image:  tvN

A comedy-fantasy about two people who are reincarnated with completely different appearances and seek to solve a mystery

Abyss

A supernatural hotel that caters to the afterlife's clientele, with an owner trapped in her role for centuries

Image:  tvN

Hotel Del Luna

A woman who can see ghosts meets a CEO with a unique ability to shield her from them

Image:  SBS

The Master's Sun

A detective with a supernatural ability to see grim reapers tries to uncover the truth behind a series of deaths

Image:  OCN

Black

People are receiving death sentences from hell, and only one group can help them

Image:  Netflix

Hellbound

