10 Must-watch supernatural K-dramas
A mythical romance featuring a goblin and a grim reaper, exploring themes of love and destiny
Image: tvN
Goblin
An alien's 400-year-long romance with a famous actress in modern Seoul
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
A suspenseful story where the worlds of a webtoon and reality collide, leading to unexpected consequences
Image: MBC
W - Two Worlds
A prosecutor and a woman who can see the future work together to prevent tragic events
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
A modern retelling of a classic novel, featuring demons, gods, and a mischievous monkey
Image: tvN
Hwayugi (A Korean Odyssey)
Image: tvN
A comedy-fantasy about two people who are reincarnated with completely different appearances and seek to solve a mystery
Abyss
A supernatural hotel that caters to the afterlife's clientele, with an owner trapped in her role for centuries
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
A woman who can see ghosts meets a CEO with a unique ability to shield her from them
Image: SBS
The Master's Sun
A detective with a supernatural ability to see grim reapers tries to uncover the truth behind a series of deaths
Image: OCN
Black
People are receiving death sentences from hell, and only one group can help them
Image: Netflix
Hellbound