10 must watch Tamil romantic films
The film revolves around a school teacher who rescues a woman suffering from retrograde amnesia, from a brothel
Moondram Pirai (1982)
Touted to be the finest work of Mani Ratnam, the film tells the tale of a girl forced to marry against her wish and her inner conflict between holding on to her past and the present situations
Mouna Ragam (1986)
It is one of the first psychological romantic films in the country. Kamal Haasan played a newly released mental patient, who falls in love with a heiress
Gunaa (1991)
The story follows a village girl on a journey to find her husband who was kidnapped by militants during an undercover mission in Jammu & Kashmir
Roja (1992)
The film tells a simple tale of how two people overcome misunderstandings to embrace the feelings they have for each other
Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999)
The film tells the tale of a married couple, and how their love grows over time, overcoming the various obstacles
Alaipayuthey (2000)
The film follows two love stories, and how they get entangled due to fate. It stars Ajith Kumar, Tabu, Mammootty, and Aishwarya Rai in lead
Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000)
It explores the complexities of two lovers belonging to different religions as they struggle to overcome societal expectations and family opposition
Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010)
O Kaadhal Kanmani (2015)
The film shows a young couple in Mumbai being in a live-in relationship and reflects the modern mindset of urban India
The film tells the story of two ex-lovers who meet after 22 years. It addresses the various misunderstandings that stood in their way
96 (2018)
