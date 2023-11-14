Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

November 14, 2023

10 must watch Tamil romantic films

The film revolves around a school teacher who rescues a woman suffering from retrograde amnesia, from a brothel

Moondram Pirai (1982)

Images: IMDB

Touted to be the finest work of Mani Ratnam, the film tells the tale of a girl forced to marry against her wish and her inner conflict between holding on to her past and the present situations

Images: IMDB

Mouna Ragam (1986) 

It is one of the first psychological romantic films in the country. Kamal Haasan played a newly released mental patient, who falls in love with a heiress 

Gunaa (1991) 

Images: IMDB

The story follows a village girl on a journey to find her husband who was kidnapped by militants during an undercover mission in Jammu & Kashmir

 Roja (1992) 

Images: IMDB

The film tells a simple tale of how two people overcome misunderstandings to embrace the feelings they have for each other

Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999)

Images: IMDB

The film tells the tale of a married couple, and how their love grows over time, overcoming the various obstacles

Alaipayuthey (2000) 

Images: IMDB

The film follows two love stories, and how they get entangled due to fate. It stars Ajith Kumar, Tabu, Mammootty, and Aishwarya Rai in lead

Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000)

Images: IMDB

It explores the complexities of two lovers belonging to different religions as they struggle to overcome societal expectations and family opposition

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010)

Images: IMDB

O Kaadhal Kanmani (2015) 

Images: IMDB

The film shows a young couple in Mumbai being in a live-in relationship and reflects the modern mindset of urban India

The film tells the story of two ex-lovers who meet after 22 years. It addresses the various misunderstandings that stood in their way 

 96 (2018) 

Images: IMDB

