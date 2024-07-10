Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

ENTERTAINMENT

july 10, 2024

10 must-watch Underrated Anime Movies

A beautiful story of two girls, one playing the flute, and the other clarinet, supporting each other’s dreams with stunning visuals

Liz and the Blue Bird

Image: IMDb

In a charming village, two lonely teens form a life-changing bond through random meetings, highlighting the power of connection, and self-expression

Words Bubble Up like Soda Pop

Image: IMDb

This unique high school drama blends a murder mystery with the nostalgic friendship of two girls

The Case of Hana & Alice

Image: IMDb

An exhilarating film with high-speed action, and vibrant animation is about a daring race car driver 

Redline

Image: IMDb

This touching film is about growing up, balancing childhood memories with adult responsibilities, and exploring women’s roles in Japan

Only Yesterday

Image: IMDb

In this anime a soul gets a second chance at life in a young boy’s body, leading to a profound and beautiful journey of self-discovery

Image: IMDb

Colorful

An anthology of three sci-fi stories, each unique and captivating perfect for newcomers to anime

Memories

Image: IMDb

A heartwarming story of a carnivorous dinosaur parenting a herbivore, having adorable, and emotional moments

You are Umasou

Image: IMDb

This visually detailed and genre-blending meet-cute story involves a night of adventures, alcohol, and books

Night is Short, Walk on girl

Image: IMDb

A psychedelic anime exploring female sexuality, and societal horrors, known for its graphic content

Belladonna of Sadness

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here