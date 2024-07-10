Heading 3
july 10, 2024
10 must-watch Underrated Anime Movies
A beautiful story of two girls, one playing the flute, and the other clarinet, supporting each other’s dreams with stunning visuals
Liz and the Blue Bird
Image: IMDb
In a charming village, two lonely teens form a life-changing bond through random meetings, highlighting the power of connection, and self-expression
Words Bubble Up like Soda Pop
Image: IMDb
This unique high school drama blends a murder mystery with the nostalgic friendship of two girls
The Case of Hana & Alice
Image: IMDb
An exhilarating film with high-speed action, and vibrant animation is about a daring race car driver
Redline
Image: IMDb
This touching film is about growing up, balancing childhood memories with adult responsibilities, and exploring women’s roles in Japan
Only Yesterday
Image: IMDb
In this anime a soul gets a second chance at life in a young boy’s body, leading to a profound and beautiful journey of self-discovery
Image: IMDb
Colorful
An anthology of three sci-fi stories, each unique and captivating perfect for newcomers to anime
Memories
Image: IMDb
A heartwarming story of a carnivorous dinosaur parenting a herbivore, having adorable, and emotional moments
You are Umasou
Image: IMDb
This visually detailed and genre-blending meet-cute story involves a night of adventures, alcohol, and books
Night is Short, Walk on girl
Image: IMDb
A psychedelic anime exploring female sexuality, and societal horrors, known for its graphic content
Belladonna of Sadness
Image: IMDb
