Pujya Doss

November 10, 2023

Entertainment

10 must-watch upcoming K-dramas 

The drama narrates the tale of King Hyun Jong (Kim Dong Jun), whose inclusive governance brought Goryeo together to achieve victory in the Khitan conflict

SOURCE: KBS

Goryeo-Khitan War

The Kim Hyang Gi & Shin Hyun Seung starrer delves into the love story between Song Han Ju, an unassuming college student and a secret music YouTuber, and Lee Do Guk, a prominent idol in the SEZ group, known as Levi

Image source: TVING

Secret Playlist

 Set in the 1980s at Buyeo Agricultural High School in Chungcheong Province, this multi-starrer drama follows Jang Byung Tae (Im Siwan), a quiet high school student who transforms into a formidable leader among his peers

Image source: Coupang Play

Once Upon a Boyhood

 A gripping thriller based on a webtoon, revolves around Oh Taek (Lee Sung Min), a taxi driver who unwittingly picks up a high-paying passenger, Geum Hyuk Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok), travelling to Mokpo

Image source: TVING

A Bloody Lucky Day

 In this star-studded drama adapted from a webtoon, a time-slip romance unfolds, centered on the contractual marriage of Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk) and Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young)

Image source: MBC

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

 In this fantasy romantic comedy, we follow the story of Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) and Jung Gu Won (Song Kang) as their lives take an intriguing twist with a contractual marriage

Image source: SBS

My Demon

Derived from a renowned Japanese romance drama, Tell Me You Love Me is an immersive journey in the lives of Cha Jin Woo (Jung Woo Sung) and Jung Mo Eun (Shin Hyun Been) as they cross paths

SOURCE: GENIE TV, ENA

Tell Me You Love Me

In this new season, Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang) returns while the enigmatic virus that transforms people into monsters extends its devastating reach beyond South Korea's borders, causing chaos worldwide

SOURCE: Netflix Korea

Sweet Home Season 2

Set in the Japanese occupied Korea in the 1940s, this action-packed historical series follows Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon) and Yun Chae Ok (Han So Hee) as they delve into a series of mysterious disappearances

Image: JYP Entertainment

Gyeongseong Creature

Centered on childhood friends Jo Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook) and Jo Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun), the series delves into their intertwined destinies, triggered by a tragic incident, their rediscovery and reconnection journey

SOURCE: JTBC

 Welcome to Samdalri

