10 must-watch upcoming K-dramas 

The drama narrates the tale of King Hyun Jong (Kim Dong Jun), whose inclusive governance brought Goryeo together to achieve victory in the Khitan conflict
SOURCE: KBS
Goryeo-Khitan War
The Kim Hyang Gi & Shin Hyun Seung starrer delves into the love story between Song Han Ju, an unassuming college student and a secret music YouTuber, and Lee Do Guk, a prominent idol in the SEZ group, known as Levi
Image source: TVING
Secret Playlist
Set in the 1980s at Buyeo Agricultural High School in Chungcheong Province, this multi-starrer drama follows Jang Byung Tae (Im Siwan), a quiet high school student who transforms into a formidable leader among his peers
Image source: Coupang Play
Once Upon a Boyhood
A gripping thriller based on a webtoon, revolves around Oh Taek (Lee Sung Min), a taxi driver who unwittingly picks up a high-paying passenger, Geum Hyuk Soo (Yoo Yeon Seok), travelling to Mokpo
Image source: TVING
A Bloody Lucky Day
In this star-studded drama adapted from a webtoon, a time-slip romance unfolds, centered on the contractual marriage of Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk) and Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young)
Image source: MBC
The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract
In this fantasy romantic comedy, we follow the story of Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) and Jung Gu Won (Song Kang) as their lives take an intriguing twist with a contractual marriage
Image source: SBS
My Demon
Derived from a renowned Japanese romance drama, Tell Me You Love Me is an immersive journey in the lives of Cha Jin Woo (Jung Woo Sung) and Jung Mo Eun (Shin Hyun Been) as they cross paths
SOURCE: GENIE TV, ENA
Tell Me You Love Me
In this new season, Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang) returns while the enigmatic virus that transforms people into monsters extends its devastating reach beyond South Korea's borders, causing chaos worldwide
SOURCE: Netflix Korea
Sweet Home Season 2
Set in the Japanese occupied Korea in the 1940s, this action-packed historical horror series follows Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon) and Yun Chae Ok (Han So Hee) as they delve into a series of mysterious disappearances
Image: JYP Entertainment
Gyeongseong Creature
Centered on childhood friends Jo Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook) and Jo Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun), the series delves into their intertwined destinies, triggered by a tragic incident, their rediscovery and reconnection journey