Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 23, 2024

10 Must-watch Vicky Kaushal movies


Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Dunki as a special appearance, where three friends dream of moving to the United Kingdom, leading them to an illegal road called donkey flight

Dunki

Image: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal as lead in Sam Bahadur, revolves around the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the first Indian Army officer to achieve the high position of Field Marshal

Image: IMDb

Sam Bahadur

This movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is about a small-town married couple who live in a joint family and dream of having a home of their own

Image: IMDb

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

In this movie, Vicky Kaushal portrays the role of a freedom fighter Udham Singh, and how he courageously avenged the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar

Sardar Udham

Image: IMDb

One of the best movies of Vicky Kaushal where he portrays the role of Major vihaan Singh Shergill who sets on a mission to avenge a 2016 militant assault on a base in URI

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Image: IMDb

In the movie Manmarziyaan, a Punjabi woman Rumi falls in love with Vikcy who’s afraid of a committed relationship and caught in emotional confusion due to family pressure leading her to agree to marry Robbie

Manmarziyaan

Image: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal plays a supportive role in the movie based on Sanjay Dutt’s real-life- Sanju,  who rose to fame dealing with personal and professional challenges

Sanju

Image: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal's performance in the movie where a young woman Sehmat marries a Pakistani officer to gain important information from Pakistani received massive appreciation from fans

Raazi

Image: IMDb

In the movie Raman Raghav 2.0, Ramanna a troubled serial killer who avoids getting caught, finds a connection with Raghavan who is in charge of his case

Raman Raghav 2.0

Image: IMDb

Masaan

Image: IMDb

This Vicky Kaushal movie is set in the backdrop of Varanasi, and follows the story of Deepak who falls in love with a woman amidst the societal barriers due to caste differences

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here