10 Must-watch Vicky Kaushal movies

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Dunki as a special appearance, where three friends dream of moving to the United Kingdom, leading them to an illegal road called donkey flight
Dunki
Image: IMDb
Vicky Kaushal as lead in Sam Bahadur, revolves around the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the first Indian Army officer to achieve the high position of Field Marshal
Image: IMDb
Sam Bahadur
This movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is about a small-town married couple who live in a joint family and dream of having a home of their own
Image: IMDb
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
In this movie, Vicky Kaushal portrays the role of a freedom fighter Udham Singh, and how he courageously avenged the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar
Sardar Udham
Image: IMDb
One of the best movies of Vicky Kaushal where he portrays the role of Major vihaan Singh Shergill who sets on a mission to avenge a 2016 militant assault on a base in URI
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Image: IMDb
In the movie Manmarziyaan, a Punjabi woman Rumi falls in love with Vikcy who’s afraid of a committed relationship and caught in emotional confusion due to family pressure leading her to agree to marry Robbie
Manmarziyaan
Image: IMDb
Vicky Kaushal plays a supportive role in the movie based on Sanjay Dutt’s real-life- Sanju, who rose to fame dealing with personal and professional challenges
Sanju
Image: IMDb
Vicky Kaushal's performance in the movie where a young woman Sehmat marries a Pakistani officer to gain important information from Pakistani received massive appreciation from fans
Raazi
Image: IMDb
In the movie Raman Raghav 2.0, Ramanna a troubled serial killer who avoids getting caught, finds a connection with Raghavan who is in charge of his case
Raman Raghav 2.0
Image: IMDb
Masaan
Image: IMDb
This Vicky Kaushal movie is set in the backdrop of Varanasi, and follows the story of Deepak who falls in love with a woman amidst the societal barriers due to caste differences