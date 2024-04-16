Heading 3
10 mystery thrillers to watch on OTT
The movie is known for its mystery and suspenseful elements as it takes you on the journey of a man who gives it all that he has to save his loved ones
Drishyam
Image: IMDb
It revolves around Vidya Bagchi - a pregnant woman from London who comes to Kolkata in the festive season to look for her missing husband
Image: IMDb
Kahaani
It is one of the finest Tamil crime thrillers that keeps you hooked till the end
Image: IMDb
Ratsasan
It follows the story of a blind pianist who finds himself at the centre of a series of mysterious and gruesome events
Andhadhun
Image: IMDb
Starring Aamir Khan, Talaash is a mind-bending mystery thriller that revolves around the investigation of a murder
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is an underrated gem. The mystery thriller revolves around mind-twisting cases
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy
Image: IMDb
This Taapsee Pannu starrer mystery thriller is a time travel story. The Anurag Kashyap directorial was a remake of a Spanish film
Dobaaraa
Image: IMDb
Badla is a bone-chilling thriller where a prominent lawyer is hired when a lady is suspected of murdering her lover, but the more they try to unwrap the truth, the more tangled it becomes
Badla
Image: IMDb
It follows an intern journalist who starts investigating a suspicious accident with the help of a police inspector. Things turn messy when she is accused of murdering an informant for her story
U-Turn
Image: IMDb
Por Thozhil
Image: IMDb
Another Tamil thriller that keeps the suspense tight till the end. The crime drama revolves around a series of murders and their investigation
