april 16, 2024

10 mystery thrillers to watch on OTT


The movie is known for its mystery and suspenseful elements as it takes you on the journey of a man who gives it all that he has to save his loved ones

Drishyam

It revolves around Vidya Bagchi - a pregnant woman from London who comes to Kolkata in the festive season to look for her missing husband

Kahaani

It is one of the finest Tamil crime thrillers that keeps you hooked till the end

Ratsasan

It follows the story of a blind pianist who finds himself at the centre of a series of mysterious and gruesome events

Andhadhun

Starring Aamir Khan, Talaash is a mind-bending mystery thriller that revolves around the investigation of a murder

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is an underrated gem. The mystery thriller revolves around mind-twisting cases

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

This Taapsee Pannu starrer mystery thriller is a time travel story. The Anurag Kashyap directorial was a remake of a Spanish film

Dobaaraa

Badla is a bone-chilling thriller where a prominent lawyer is hired when a lady is suspected of murdering her lover, but the more they try to unwrap the truth, the more tangled it becomes

Badla

It follows an intern journalist who starts investigating a suspicious accident with the help of a police inspector. Things turn messy when she is accused of murdering an informant for her story

U-Turn

Por Thozhil

Another Tamil thriller that keeps the suspense tight till the end. The crime drama revolves around a series of murders and their investigation

