10 Nail-Biting K-dramas To Binge Watch
This gripping drama follows the story of a profiler and a detective who communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie from the past, working together to solve cold cases and prevent crimes in the present
Signal
Source: tvN
Stranger (aka "Secret Forest")
Source: tvN
Set in the world of corruption and intrigue within the prosecutor's office, this thriller revolves around a prosecutor who lacks empathy and a righteous police officer as they uncover the truth behind a murder case
When a young woman becomes involved with a religious cult, her family and a group of strangers team up to rescue her. As they fight against the manipulative cult leader, they face psychological and physical challenges
Save Me
Source: OCN
This suspenseful drama follows the life of a prosecutor who wakes up one day to find himself on death row, accused of murdering his family. With no memory of the events, he must unravel the truth and prove his innocence
Defendant
Source: SBS
In order to catch elusive criminals, a detective forms an unconventional team consisting of a psychopath, a hitman, a gangster, and a hacker. Together, they take on dangerous cases and use their unique skills to bring justice
Bad Guys
Source: OCN
This intense thriller revolves around a 112 emergency call center and the employees who respond to distress calls. With the help of voice profiling technology, they work tirelessly to save lives and catch a serial killer
Voice
Source: OCN
After chasing a serial killer through a tunnel, a detective finds himself transported 30 years into the future. He continues to pursue the killer in the present day while navigating the unfamiliar world and its secrets
Tunnel
Source: OCN
In this psychological game of deception, a naive college student gets entangled in a mysterious game show where contestants must outsmart each other to win a large sum of money. Trust and betrayal become the keys to survival
Liar Game
Source: tvN
Set in a secluded and eerie boarding school during winter break, a group of students and teachers find themselves trapped and confronted with dark secrets. As tensions rise, they must fight to survive the chilling circumstances
White Christmas
Source: KBS2
This supernatural thriller follows a detective and a psychic medium as they team up to solve bizarre cases involving possession and exorcism. As they dig deeper into the mysteries, they uncover a dark force lurking in the shadows
Revenant
Source: OCN