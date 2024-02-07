Heading 3
10 neo-noir Indian movies to watch
Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, No Smoking is an underrated gem of Indian cinema. It is considered one of the most trippiest movies made in India. Available on JioCinema
No Smoking
Another Anurag Kashyap directorial, Raman Raghav 2.0 wins acclaim for its unapologetic dark theme. It is one of the best neo-noir movies in India. Available on ZEE5
Raman Raghav 2.0
The Sriram Raghavan-directed movie stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead. The movie proved to be an underrated gem. Available on Prime Video
Johnny Gaddaar
It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in lead playing the titular role of the iconic detective. The Dibakar Bannerjee-directed movie is a critically acclaimed mystery thriller. Available on Prime Video
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy
Starring Fahadh Faasil in lead, Trance is among his most trippiest movies where the actor plays a fake Christian Pastor. Streaming on Prime Video
Trance
The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma starrer is a critically acclaimed neo-noir action thriller movie. Available on MX Player
Monsoon Shootout
Starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Talaash is a dark crime thriller revolving around a murder case. Streaming on Netflix
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
Manorama: Six Feet Under
Helmed by Navdeep Singh, the Abhay Deol starrer is an underrated neo-noir thriller. It is inspired by Jack Nicholson's Chinatown. Streaming on Prime Video
It is a Kannada psychological thriller drama. The movie revolves around a man who has insomnia and gets entangled in different kinds of dreams after taking a pill. Available on Sun NXT
Lucia
Vikram Vedha
Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan starrer movie is inspired by Indian folklore of Bikram Betaal. It is among the best psychological crime-thrillers. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
