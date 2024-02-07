Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 07, 2024

10 neo-noir Indian movies to watch

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, No Smoking is an underrated gem of Indian cinema. It is considered one of the most trippiest movies made in India. Available on JioCinema 

No Smoking 

Another Anurag Kashyap directorial, Raman Raghav 2.0 wins acclaim for its unapologetic dark theme. It is one of the best neo-noir movies in India. Available on ZEE5 

Raman Raghav 2.0

The Sriram Raghavan-directed movie stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead. The movie proved to be an underrated gem. Available on Prime Video 

Johnny Gaddaar 

It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in lead playing the titular role of the iconic detective. The Dibakar Bannerjee-directed movie is a critically acclaimed mystery thriller. Available on Prime Video 

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Starring Fahadh Faasil in lead, Trance is among his most trippiest movies where the actor plays a fake Christian Pastor. Streaming on Prime Video 

Trance

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Varma starrer is a critically acclaimed neo-noir action thriller movie. Available on MX Player 

Monsoon Shootout 

Starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Talaash is a dark crime thriller revolving around a murder case. Streaming on Netflix 

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within 

Manorama: Six Feet Under 

Helmed by Navdeep Singh, the Abhay Deol starrer is an underrated neo-noir thriller. It is inspired by Jack Nicholson's Chinatown. Streaming on Prime Video 

It is a Kannada psychological thriller drama. The movie revolves around a man who has insomnia and gets entangled in different kinds of dreams after taking a pill. Available on Sun NXT 

Lucia

Vikram Vedha 

Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan starrer movie is inspired by Indian folklore of Bikram Betaal. It is among the best psychological crime-thrillers. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

