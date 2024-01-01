Heading 3

Deepali

DECEMBEr 17, 2023

Entertainment

10 Netflix dramas to check out in 2024

Set in the 80s, the heroic kids from Hawkins town will be back for the fifth and final season. Get ready to explore the origin of Upside Down, Vecna, and a lot more

Image Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things S5

The supernatural comedy, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, will bring more mysteries and fun with the second season

Image Credit: Netflix

Wednesday S2

You, starring Penn Badgley as a psychopathic serial killer named Joe Goldberg, will come to an end with the fifth season. Stay tuned for more gruesome drama

Image Credit: Netflix

You S5

One of the most anticipated thriller K-dramas will return with another chapter featuring more life-threatening games, needy contestants, and deadly consequences

Image Credit: Netflix

Squid Game 2

Based on author Matthew Quirk's book of the same name, the second season will follow further adventures of FBI Agent Peter Sutherland 

The Night Agent S2

Image Credit: Netflix

The high school students will continue their fight against zombies! Stay tuned for season two to find out who will survive and who will turn into a deadly creature

Image Credit: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead S2

The mind-bending narrative focuses on two characters, Arisu meets Usagi, who enter a dystopian world and play dangerous games to survive in Tokyo

Image Credit: Netflix

Alice in Borderland S3

The Hargreeves siblings, with unique superpowers, will be back with high-octane action as they embark on their journey to unfold new secrets and save the world

Image Credit: Netflix

Umbrella Academy S4

This rom-com teenage drama unveils the story of self-discovery, love, and friendship, as Korean-American girl Kitty Song Covey lands in South Korea to achieve her dreams

Image Credit: Netflix

XO, Kitty S2

Flamboyant Emily Cooper heads to Paris for her dream job but her journey gives her more - good friends, love, and ambition. But in 4th season, she’ll be going on an exciting Roman holiday

Image Credit: Netflix

Emily in Paris S4

