10 Netflix dramas to check out in 2024
Set in the 80s, the heroic kids from Hawkins town will be back for the fifth and final season. Get ready to explore the origin of Upside Down, Vecna, and a lot more
Stranger Things S5
The supernatural comedy, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, will bring more mysteries and fun with the second season
Wednesday S2
You, starring Penn Badgley as a psychopathic serial killer named Joe Goldberg, will come to an end with the fifth season. Stay tuned for more gruesome drama
You S5
One of the most anticipated thriller K-dramas will return with another chapter featuring more life-threatening games, needy contestants, and deadly consequences
Squid Game 2
Based on author Matthew Quirk's book of the same name, the second season will follow further adventures of FBI Agent Peter Sutherland
The Night Agent S2
The high school students will continue their fight against zombies! Stay tuned for season two to find out who will survive and who will turn into a deadly creature
All of Us Are Dead S2
The mind-bending narrative focuses on two characters, Arisu meets Usagi, who enter a dystopian world and play dangerous games to survive in Tokyo
Alice in Borderland S3
The Hargreeves siblings, with unique superpowers, will be back with high-octane action as they embark on their journey to unfold new secrets and save the world
Umbrella Academy S4
This rom-com teenage drama unveils the story of self-discovery, love, and friendship, as Korean-American girl Kitty Song Covey lands in South Korea to achieve her dreams
XO, Kitty S2
Flamboyant Emily Cooper heads to Paris for her dream job but her journey gives her more - good friends, love, and ambition. But in 4th season, she’ll be going on an exciting Roman holiday
Emily in Paris S4