10 Netflix K-Dramas Dubbed In Hindi

 Sugandha Srivastava

june 25, 2023

Entertainment

A captivating romantic drama follows Yoon Se Ri, a South Korean businesswoman who crash-lands in North Korea and falls for Ri Jeong Hyeok, a North Korean army officer, amid challenges

Crash Landing on You

Vincenzo, a dark comedy with a twist follows a mafia lawyer and a rule-bending attorney fighting corruption

Vincenzo

Shin Min-a portrays Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who forms a romantic connection with Kim Seon-ho's character, Hong Du Sik, in a seaside village filled with complications from the past

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Yoon Ji Woo, an undercover officer seeking revenge on a drug cartel that killed her father, encounters unexpected connections

My Name

Lee Jung Jae stars as Seong Gi Hun, a financially troubled man drawn into a perilous survival game with a massive prize

Squid Game

In The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho plays Emperor Lee Gon who meets a detective and falls in love while facing inter-dimensional obstacles

The King: Eternal Monarch

Experience a thrilling horror series as a loner and fellow survivors battle monsters in a rundown apartment building

Sweet Home

A successful businessman gets trapped in a webtoon and falls in love with its creator, facing dangerous challenges

W: Two Worlds Apart

Hellbound, a South Korean supernatural thriller based on a webtoon offers a thought-provoking dark fantasy experience with a talented cast

Hellbound

A woman is forced into a fake romance with her company's president to protect her job and save her friend, encountering a dedicated and aloof CEO in the process

Business Proposal

