10 Netflix K-dramas on loving yourself
Allocate some time for self-care in your routine. Prioritizing self-care activities, whether small or indulgent, is essential for maintaining your well-being and balance.
Love Yourself
Source: tvN
In It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Ko Mun Yeong and Moon Gang Tae seem confident but struggle with self-love due to past traumas. As they fall in love, they undergo healing and learn to better love themselves.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
In ‘Was It Love?’, Noh Ae Jeong is dedicated to her daughter and career, avoiding romance for 14 years. But with four potential suitors appearing, she reevaluates her priorities and embraces the idea of pursuing love and happiness.
Was It Love?
Source: JTBC
In The Master's Sun, Tae Gong Shil can see ghosts and finds relief with CEO Ju Joong Won's touch. Staying close to him, she helps him uncover his first love's death, leading to their mutual healing and her acceptance of her ability.
The Master's Sun
Source: SBS
In My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Kang Mi Rae undergoes cosmetic procedures due to insecurities. Despite becoming conventionally beautiful, she remains insecure until Do Kyung Seok values her for her true self. Over time, she learns self-love beyond appearances.
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Source: JTBC
In I Am Not a Robot, Kim Min Kyu's allergy to people leads to isolation. Jo Ji Ah's fake robot persona helps them bond, leading to a healing romance that aids Min Kyu's growth and brings companionship to both characters.
I Am Not a Robot
Source: MBC
In Oh My Ghost, shy Na Bong Seon, possessed by confident ghost Shin Sun Ae, transforms and pursues romance, including her crush Chef Kang Seon U. Their interaction helps Bong Seon gain self-love and confidence.
Oh My Ghost
Source: tvN
In Still 17, Seo Ri awakens after 13 years in a coma, adapting to adulthood while feeling young. Ujin, battling guilt and PTSD, aids Seo Ri's dreams, and she helps him heal and move forward from his past.
Still 17
Source: SBS
In She Was Pretty, childhood friends Hye Jin and Sung-joon's roles flip into adulthood. Swapping places due to Hye Jin's insecurities leads to laughter and deeper realizations about their bond. Hye Jin's journey nurtures self-confidence.
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
Click Here
In Beauty Inside, Han Se Gye's changing appearance and Seo Do Jae's facial blindness bring challenges. Through their support, they learn to accept and embrace their conditions, forming a bond that fosters growth and acceptance.
Beauty Inside
Source: JTBC