Hemelin Darlong

august 09, 2023

Entertainment

10 Netflix K-dramas on loving yourself

Allocate some time for self-care in your routine. Prioritizing self-care activities, whether small or indulgent, is essential for maintaining your well-being and balance.

Love Yourself

Source: tvN

In It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Ko Mun Yeong and Moon Gang Tae seem confident but struggle with self-love due to past traumas. As they fall in love, they undergo healing and learn to better love themselves.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Source: tvN

In ‘Was It Love?’, Noh Ae Jeong is dedicated to her daughter and career, avoiding romance for 14 years. But with four potential suitors appearing, she reevaluates her priorities and embraces the idea of pursuing love and happiness.

Was It Love?

Source: JTBC

In The Master's Sun, Tae Gong Shil can see ghosts and finds relief with CEO Ju Joong Won's touch. Staying close to him, she helps him uncover his first love's death, leading to their mutual healing and her acceptance of her ability.

The Master's Sun

Source: SBS

In My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Kang Mi Rae undergoes cosmetic procedures due to insecurities. Despite becoming conventionally beautiful, she remains insecure until Do Kyung Seok values her for her true self. Over time, she learns self-love beyond appearances.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Source: JTBC

In I Am Not a Robot, Kim Min Kyu's allergy to people leads to isolation. Jo Ji Ah's fake robot persona helps them bond, leading to a healing romance that aids Min Kyu's growth and brings companionship to both characters.

I Am Not a Robot

Source: MBC

In Oh My Ghost, shy Na Bong Seon, possessed by confident ghost Shin Sun Ae, transforms and pursues romance, including her crush Chef Kang Seon U. Their interaction helps Bong Seon gain self-love and confidence.

Oh My Ghost

Source: tvN

In Still 17, Seo Ri awakens after 13 years in a coma, adapting to adulthood while feeling young. Ujin, battling guilt and PTSD, aids Seo Ri's dreams, and she helps him heal and move forward from his past.

Still 17

Source: SBS

In She Was Pretty, childhood friends Hye Jin and Sung-joon's roles flip into adulthood. Swapping places due to Hye Jin's insecurities leads to laughter and deeper realizations about their bond. Hye Jin's journey nurtures self-confidence.

She Was Pretty

Source: MBC

In Beauty Inside, Han Se Gye's changing appearance and Seo Do Jae's facial blindness bring challenges. Through their support, they learn to accept and embrace their conditions, forming a bond that fosters growth and acceptance.

Beauty Inside

Source: JTBC

