Saumya

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 Netflix releases to check in 2024

Squid Game, the global phenomenon, continues its gripping narrative in Season 2. Set to broadcast on Netflix in 2024, it follows the intense competition where participants risk their lives for a staggering prize in deadly games

Squid Game 2

Witness the odyssey of Kiwan, a North Korean defector, as he pursues refugee status in Belgium and encounters Marie, who harbors no inclination for life

My Name is Loh Kiwan

In a post-monsterization world, individuals facing the relentless challenge of survival are confronted with tough decisions as the line between monsters and humans becomes increasingly blurred

Sweet Home 3

A regular man starts committing additional homicides following an unintentional killing, with a determined police detective relentlessly chasing him

A Killer’s Paradox

In 2024 Seoul, explore the intricate connections of fate in Gyeongseong through Ho Jae, who bears a striking resemblance to Tae Sang, and Chae Ok, a survivor of the Gyeongseong spring

Gyeongseong Creature 2

Witness the escapades of Lee Jung Do, possessing 9th-degree proficiency in taekwondo, kumdo, and judo, as he secures a position as an electronic monitoring martial arts officer overseeing criminals

Officer Black Belt

Discover a hidden matrimonial operation exposed when a trunk drifts onto a lake shore, unveiling the peculiar union between a couple entangled in the midst of it all

The Trunk

In a tumultuous world intensified by relentless hellbound decrees, Sodo’s lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth Society, and the Arrowheads face fresh entanglements amid the unexpected resurrections of The New Truth’s Chairman Jung Jinsu and Park Jungja

Hellbound 2

A woman undergoes a peculiar transformation into a chicken nugget after entering a mysterious machine. Her father and secret admirer embark on a desperate quest to restore her to her original form

Chicken Nugget

Taking place on Earth's final day, this sci-fi disaster movie depicts the urgent struggle to rescue a child trapped in a flooded apartment amidst a global deluge 

The Great Flood

