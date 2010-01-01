An office rom-com drama, it is adapted from a popular webtoon of the same name. The adaptation has Kim Se Jeong as Shin Ha Ri alongside Ahn Hyo Seop as the CEO Kang Tae Moo in lead roles
Business Proposal
Source: SBS
Based on Llama's 2017 Naver webtoon, MBC's Tomorrow is a fantasy series with an intriguing and inspirational storyline that portrays the harsh realities of everyday life
Tomorrow
Source: MBC
It features a group of high school students as they struggle to survive a zombie apocalypse that breaks out on campus. Themes of love, friendship, sacrifice, and bullying are incorporated into the plot
All of Us Are Dead
Source: Netflix
A Netflix original adaption of the webtoon, Annarasumanara, created by Ha Il Kwon in 2010. The 6-episode series focuses on a student, Yoon Ah Yi, who has matured before her age and leads a boring and dull life
The Sound of Magic
Source: Netflix
Again My Life is a time travel revenge thriller starring Lee Joon Gi in the lead role. He plays Kim Hee Woo, a prosecutor who was murdered and meets the grim reaper to get another shot at life
Again My Life
Source: SBS
It is based on a hit Kakao webtoon called Jinx's Lover, written by Han Ji Hye and illustrated by Gu Seul. It tells the story of a fish vendor, Soo Kwang, who has a reputation for being unlucky
Jinxed At First
Source: KBS2
Adapted from a Naver webtoon of the same name by Jang Bong Soo, who has been a doctor for 18 years. Dr. Park's Clinic is a medical sitcom revolving around the life of an internal medicine doctor, Park Won Jang
Dr. Park's Clinic
Source: TVING
A workplace comedy, this K-drama was adapted from a Naver Webtoon of the same name by Kwak Baek Soo.The story is based on the personal and private lives of four quirky employees in the marketing division of Gaus Electronics, a home appliance store
Gaus Electronics
Source: ENA
The Golden Spoon is a supernatural drama adapted from a webtoon of the same name. The plot revolves around Lee Seung-cheon, a boy from a poor family
The Golden Spoon
Source: MBC
The show is based on the lives of three best friends, Ahn So Hee, Han Ji Yeon, and Kang Ji Gu, who always have a drink after getting off work
Work Later Drink Now
Source: TVING
