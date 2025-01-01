10 New K-Dramas To Watch In 2025
Ipshita Chakraborty
Set on a poignant yet serene backdrop of Jeju Island, this slice-of-life drama starring IU and Park Bo-gum explores grief, first love, and bittersweet challenges.
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Image Credit: Imdb
Following the ups and downs of life, a happy couple torn apart by death meet again in Heaven to learn he's in his 30s when she's in her 80s.
Heavenly Ever After
Image Credit: Imdb
A pompous heir encounters a low-key but obstinate chef, leading to an unlikely romance.
Tastefully Yours
Image Credit: Imdb
A historical fantasy with ghosts and palace politics clashing in a struggle for peace.
The Haunted Palace
Image Credit: Imdb
An offbeat comedy about wacky scientists and their experiments that will entertain you.
The Potato Lab
Image Credit: Imdb
Si-eun returns, again, to fend off bad boys at a new school riddled with bullies.
Weak Hero Class 2
Image Credit: Imdb
A spin-off of Hospital Playlist, this warm medical drama continues the life of a new team of young doctors.
Resident Playbook
Image Credit: Imdb
Watch Lee Jae-Wook play a missing heir who returns with lost memories, intertwining love and suspicion in this historical melodrama.
Dear Hongrang
Image Credit: Imdb
Look forward to Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy's return in this fantasy romance about destiny and wishes arriving this June.
Genie, Make a Wish
Image Credit: Imdb
A lawyer gains the ability to see ghosts in this heartfelt comedy-drama.
Oh My Ghost Clients
Image Credit: Imdb