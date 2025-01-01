Heading 3

MAY 29, 2025

10 New K-Dramas To Watch In 2025

Ipshita Chakraborty

Set on a poignant yet serene backdrop of Jeju Island, this slice-of-life drama starring IU and Park Bo-gum explores grief, first love, and bittersweet challenges.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Image Credit: Imdb

Following the ups and downs of life, a happy couple torn apart by death meet again in Heaven to learn he's in his 30s when she's in her 80s.

Heavenly Ever After

A pompous heir encounters a low-key but obstinate chef, leading to an unlikely romance. 

Tastefully Yours

A historical fantasy with ghosts and palace politics clashing in a struggle for peace. 

The Haunted Palace

An offbeat comedy about wacky scientists and their experiments that will entertain you.

The Potato Lab

Si-eun returns, again, to fend off bad boys at a new school riddled with bullies.

Weak Hero Class 2

A spin-off of Hospital Playlist, this warm medical drama continues the life of a new team of young doctors. 

Resident Playbook

Watch Lee Jae-Wook play a missing heir who returns with lost memories, intertwining love and suspicion in this historical melodrama. 

Dear Hongrang

Look forward to Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy's return in this fantasy romance about destiny and wishes arriving this June.

Genie, Make a Wish

A lawyer gains the ability to see ghosts in this heartfelt comedy-drama.

Oh My Ghost Clients

