10 New K-dramas To Watch In October
Yoo Seung-ho and Kim Dong Hwi play two desperate youths, one a formerly promising football player, the other a medical student dealing with a personal crisis
Image: Wavve, October 6
The Perfect Deal
Strong Girl Nam-soon, is a new show from Strong Girl Bong-soon. She plays a woman with superhuman strength who went missing as a child but is reunited as an adult in Gangnam, Seoul
Image: JTBC, October 7
Strong Girl Nam Soon
Park Gyu-young plays a single high-school teacher in a family suffering from an unusual curse. If she kisses anyone she is doomed to turn into a dog at midnight for six hours
Image: MBC, October 11
A Good Day to Be a Dog
After concluding its first set of episodes in early September, the sweeping period romance My Dearest will return for Part 2 in mid-October
Image: MBC, October 13
My Dearest Part 2
Shin Ha Kyun plays Han Dong-soo, a bookish lawyer with a secret dark side which is awakened when he takes on a new client in prison
Image: ENA, October 14
Evillive
In this new Netflix series, Bae Suzy plays an idol group singer who suddenly announces her retirement and begins living a cloistered life in a shared house near a university
Image: Netflix, October 20
Doona!
Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin makes a hotly anticipated return to the screen in Castaway Diva.
Image: tvN, October 21
Castaway Diva
Nam Ji Hyun is a part-time factory worker who gave up school to take care of her younger sibling, while Choi Hyun Wook plays an academically excellent student from a poor background
Image: KBS2, October 23
High Cookie
Kim Young-dae plays top star Han Joon-o, who takes part in a public service ad with firefighter Kang Young Hwa, played by Pyo Ye Jin
Image: ENA, October 25
Moon in the Day
Click Here
Returning to screens straight after Destined with You, Rowoon is Sim Jung Woo, a brilliant scholar in Joseon dynasty Korea who is picked to become the husband of a princess
Image: KBS2, October 30
The Matchmakers