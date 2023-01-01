Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 02, 2023

Entertainment

10 new K-dramas to watch this December 2023

premiering December 1 on Netflix. Brace for a thrilling ride as the residents face new challenges and horrors

Image: Netflix

Sweet Home 2

Join unlucky-in-love vet Oh Baek-ryun in My Man is Cupid, premiering exclusively on Prime Video on December 1. Nana stars in this heartwarming romantic journey

Image: Prime Video

My Man is Cupid

Childhood friends Jo Yong-pil and Jo Sam-dal reunite on Jeju Island in Welcome to Samdal-ri. Premiering December 2 on JTBC, witness their journey from estrangement to reconciliation

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Samdal-ri

High school students thrust into a deadly real-life mafia game during a class retreat. Brace for suspense as Night Has Come premieres on U+ MobileTV on December 6

Image: U+ Mobile TV

Night Has Come

Explore love through music with Soundtrack #2, exclusively on Disney+ from December 6. Follow another music-loving couple navigating the complexities of their relationship

Image: Disney+

Soundtrack #2

Delve into the mysterious world of violinist Cha Se-eum in Maestra: Strings of Truth, airing from December 9 on tvN. A gripping drama based on the French series Philharmonia

Image: tvN

Maestra: Strings of Truth

Adapted from the Naver webtoon, Death’s Game follows Choi Yi-jae's journey after a bitcoin scam. Premiere on TVING on December 15 for a thrilling narrative

Image: TVING

Death’s Game

Jang Dong-yoon stars in Like Flowers in Sand, premiering December 20 on ENA. Witness the tale of Kim Baek-doo, a former ssireum prodigy, facing life's challenges

Image: ENA

Like Flowers in Sand

Set in 1945 during the Japanese occupation, Gyeongseong Creature unfolds a tale of wealth, investigation, and a mysterious creature. Exclusively on Netflix from December 22

Image: Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature

CEO Seo Jae-won navigates success and love in My Happy End, premiering on TV Chosun on December 26. Join her journey in this captivating drama

Image: TV Chosun

My Happy End

