10 new K-dramas to watch this December 2023
premiering December 1 on Netflix. Brace for a thrilling ride as the residents face new challenges and horrors
Image: Netflix
Sweet Home 2
Join unlucky-in-love vet Oh Baek-ryun in My Man is Cupid, premiering exclusively on Prime Video on December 1. Nana stars in this heartwarming romantic journey
Image: Prime Video
My Man is Cupid
Childhood friends Jo Yong-pil and Jo Sam-dal reunite on Jeju Island in Welcome to Samdal-ri. Premiering December 2 on JTBC, witness their journey from estrangement to reconciliation
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Samdal-ri
High school students thrust into a deadly real-life mafia game during a class retreat. Brace for suspense as Night Has Come premieres on U+ MobileTV on December 6
Image: U+ Mobile TV
Night Has Come
Explore love through music with Soundtrack #2, exclusively on Disney+ from December 6. Follow another music-loving couple navigating the complexities of their relationship
Image: Disney+
Soundtrack #2
Delve into the mysterious world of violinist Cha Se-eum in Maestra: Strings of Truth, airing from December 9 on tvN. A gripping drama based on the French series Philharmonia
Image: tvN
Maestra: Strings of Truth
Adapted from the Naver webtoon, Death’s Game follows Choi Yi-jae's journey after a bitcoin scam. Premiere on TVING on December 15 for a thrilling narrative
Image: TVING
Death’s Game
Jang Dong-yoon stars in Like Flowers in Sand, premiering December 20 on ENA. Witness the tale of Kim Baek-doo, a former ssireum prodigy, facing life's challenges
Image: ENA
Like Flowers in Sand
Set in 1945 during the Japanese occupation, Gyeongseong Creature unfolds a tale of wealth, investigation, and a mysterious creature. Exclusively on Netflix from December 22
Image: Netflix
Gyeongseong Creature
CEO Seo Jae-won navigates success and love in My Happy End, premiering on TV Chosun on December 26. Join her journey in this captivating drama
Image: TV Chosun
My Happy End