july 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 new rom-com couples you need to know

Pujya Doss

In My Love from the Star, their out-of-this-world chemistry illuminated screens. Fans anticipate a stellar reunion

Image: SBS

Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim showcased undeniable chemistry, making it a workplace romance dream. A fan-favorite duo for a delightful reunion

Image: tvN

Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young

Descendants of the Sun sizzled with their on-screen chemistry. Fans eagerly await the sparks of their reunion

Image: KBS2

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo

Healer delivered thrilling action-packed romance. Fans long for the excitement of their reunion

Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young

Image: KBS2

Across dimensions in W - Two Worlds, Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo mesmerized. A reunion would transcend expectations

Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo

Image: MBC

Secret Garden wove a magical love story. Fans hope for more enchantment from this iconic pair

Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won

Image: SBS

The Heirs left fans longing for more of their charming on-screen romance. A reunion would be a delight

Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye

Image: SBS

Their undeniable chemistry in Business Proposal carved a lasting impression. Fans eagerly await their return to the screen

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong

Image: SBS

Goblin featured their unforgettable pairing. A reunion in the afterlife would be heavenly, as fans wish

Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na

Image: tvN.

Lovely melted hearts with their tender love. Fans eagerly await the heartwarming reunion of this beloved couple who created chaos in the K-drama fan hearts

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon

Image: tvN.

