This 2015 Tamil hit movie features Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles and tells the story of two young couples in a live-in relationship who find their reasons to get married
Nithya Menen showcased one of her best performances with superstar Vijay in Mersal. This thriller cinema is a must-watch for its teeth clenching action sequences and romantic songs
2 - Mersal
Nithya’s yet another hit Malayalam movie alongside Dulquer Salmaan; Ustad Hotel is a story of a young man who aspires to be a chef against the wishes of his father
3 - Ustad Hotel
Charged with a 34 serial murder case, Myna is a crime thriller story starring Chetan Kumar, Nithya Menen and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles
4 - Myna
Nithya Menen has given the maximum number of hits starring alongside Dulquer Salmaan. 100 Days of Love is yet another comedy number on that hit list
5 - 100 Days of Love
This is a feel-good Telugu love story that will make your eyes mist and soul happy!
6 - Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju
The plot of this movie is around a cancer victim who meets two beautiful women in his life. The story of life faces a sudden twist of unexpected events as their lives get tangled
7 - 180
This female-centric movie throws light on the dark side of reality shows and how it emotionally traumatises the contestants in it
8 - Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty
Nithya Menen has always taken the risk of experimenting with films and Praana is one such out-of-the-box narrative
9 - Praana
With a star-studded array of casts, Urumi is one of a kind period drama set in the 16th century. Nithya Menen played the role of Chirakkal Bala and was lauded for her on-screen chemistry with Prabhu Deva