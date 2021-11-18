Nov 18, 2021

10 Nivin Pauly movies to watch

Author: P R Gayathri 

This coming of age romantic film made Nivin Pauly the hero of our hearts and his black shirt, white mundu and bearded look set a new trend in the South

Image: IMDb

Premam

Bangalore Days is a fun roller coaster ride about three young cousins, who reach Bangalore to dream, discover and explore

Bangalore Days

Image: IMDb

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana

Different from the usual cliche romantic movies, this Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Nivin Pauly starrer is a feel good, cute romance tale

Image: IMDb

This action-comedy movie tells the life of an honest and determined police officer, Biju, and the various criminals he puts behind bars

Action Hero Biju

Image: IMDb

This heart touching story is about a father who achieves his dream of becoming a cricketer through his son

1983

Image: IMDb

With offbeat cinematography, Moothon tells the intense story of a transgender child, who sets off to Mumbai in pursuit of his elder brother, who left the island due to his sexual orientation

Moothon

Image: IMDb

With mesmerising songs and picturesque landscapes, this movie is about a Hindu man who falls in love with a Muslim woman

Thattathin Marayathu

Image: IMDb

Oru Vadakkan Selfie is a fun story about how a random selfie makes the protagonist a missing case suspect

Oru Vadakkan Selfie

Image: IMDb

A crime thriller based in the United States, where a murder investigation takes the lead characters through an array of trials and tribulations

Ivide

Image: IMDb

With the hope to marry his love, the protagonist is ready to do anything and everything to impress his girlfriend. The movie opened up the fun side of Nivin Pauly

Love Action Drama

Image: IMDb

