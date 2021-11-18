Nov 18, 2021
10 Nivin Pauly movies to watch
Author: P R Gayathri
This coming of age romantic film made Nivin Pauly the hero of our hearts and his black shirt, white mundu and bearded look set a new trend in the SouthImage: IMDb
Premam
Bangalore Days is a fun roller coaster ride about three young cousins, who reach Bangalore to dream, discover and explore
Bangalore DaysImage: IMDb
Ohm Shanthi Oshaana
Different from the usual cliche romantic movies, this Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Nivin Pauly starrer is a feel good, cute romance taleImage: IMDb
This action-comedy movie tells the life of an honest and determined police officer, Biju, and the various criminals he puts behind bars
Action Hero BijuImage: IMDb
This heart touching story is about a father who achieves his dream of becoming a cricketer through his son
1983Image: IMDb
With offbeat cinematography, Moothon tells the intense story of a transgender child, who sets off to Mumbai in pursuit of his elder brother, who left the island due to his sexual orientation
MoothonImage: IMDb
With mesmerising songs and picturesque landscapes, this movie is about a Hindu man who falls in love with a Muslim woman
Thattathin MarayathuImage: IMDb
Oru Vadakkan Selfie is a fun story about how a random selfie makes the protagonist a missing case suspect
Oru Vadakkan SelfieImage: IMDb
A crime thriller based in the United States, where a murder investigation takes the lead characters through an array of trials and tribulations
IvideImage: IMDb
With the hope to marry his love, the protagonist is ready to do anything and everything to impress his girlfriend. The movie opened up the fun side of Nivin Pauly
Love Action DramaImage: IMDb
