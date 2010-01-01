Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 01, 2024

10 Noona romance K-dramas you need to watch 

Travel back to pre-2010 with a bold female lead and sizzling noona romance featuring irresistible chemistry

Image: MBC

My Lovely Sam Soon

A heartwarming drama that beautifully weaves the bonds between its characters. Love blooms in unexpected places

Image: KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms

An adorable, feel-good love story with leads who'll keep you glued to the screen, binge-worthy

Image: tvN

Romance is a Bonus Book 

A soothing and unhurried love story, a departure from typical dramas, yet immensely enjoyable

Image:  tvN

Encounter

Noona romance sizzles as age takes a back seat, with fiery chemistry between Park Seo Joon and Uhm Jung Hwa 

A Witch’s Romance

Image: tvN

Instant and undeniable on-screen chemistry, though fate keeps them apart. A tale of love's ups and downs

Temperature of Love 

Image: SBS

Unexpectedly enjoyable, with Seo Hyun Jin's lead role shining. A story of love and life's quirks

Why Her?

Image: SBS

Realistic chemistry makes this romance shine. A tale of love's complexities and societal judgments

Something in the Rain

Image: JTBC

An artistic masterpiece exploring a mature and morally ambiguous love. A unique departure from typical drama 

Secret Love Affair

Image: JTBC

A drama that stands out, evoking deep emotional investment. A story with a distinctive touch that lingers.

Melancholia

Image:  tvN

