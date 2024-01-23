Heading 3

January 23, 2024

10 notable films of Fahadh Faasil 

Falling in the genre of drama, it underlines the strained relationship between four brothers living together in a dysfunctional home

Kumbalangi Nights

This Tamil film has a complex storyline that revolves around four individuals having interwoven stories running in parallel

Super Deluxe

Faasil played the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat alongside Allu Arjun. He will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel as well

Pushpa: The Rise

Donning the character of a police chief, Fahadh has delivered one of his best performances in this action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

Vikram

It is a neo-noir psychological thriller which revolves around Viju Prasad (Faasil), who a fraud company hires to work as a Christian pastor

Trance

Primarily a coming-of-age drama film, Bangalore Days is a fun story about three cousins who reach Bangalore to dream, discover, and explore

Bangalore Days

Its story is inspired by William Shakespeare's play Macbeth, and Fahadh Faasil plays the titular character, an engineering dropout

Joji

Malik is a political thriller set in the fictional coastal town of Ramadapally. The movie showcased the rise and fall of a Godfather played by Fahadh Faasil

Malik

It is a comedy-drama revolving around a small-town photographer played by Fahadh Faasil. It is considered among his best performances 

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum

It is a crime drama revolving around an inter-caste couple who encounter a cunning thief played by Fahadh Faasil. It is a must-watch movie

