Mohit K Dixit
January 23, 2024
10 notable films of Fahadh Faasil
Falling in the genre of drama, it underlines the strained relationship between four brothers living together in a dysfunctional home
Kumbalangi Nights
Images: IMDb
This Tamil film has a complex storyline that revolves around four individuals having interwoven stories running in parallel
Image: IMDb
Super Deluxe
Faasil played the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat alongside Allu Arjun. He will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel as well
Image: IMDb
Pushpa: The Rise
Donning the character of a police chief, Fahadh has delivered one of his best performances in this action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj
Vikram
Image: IMDb
It is a neo-noir psychological thriller which revolves around Viju Prasad (Faasil), who a fraud company hires to work as a Christian pastor
Trance
Image: IMDb
Primarily a coming-of-age drama film, Bangalore Days is a fun story about three cousins who reach Bangalore to dream, discover, and explore
Bangalore Days
Image: IMDb
Its story is inspired by William Shakespeare's play Macbeth, and Fahadh Faasil plays the titular character, an engineering dropout
Joji
Image: IMDb
Malik is a political thriller set in the fictional coastal town of Ramadapally. The movie showcased the rise and fall of a Godfather played by Fahadh Faasil
Malik
Image: IMDb
It is a comedy-drama revolving around a small-town photographer played by Fahadh Faasil. It is considered among his best performances
Maheshinte Prathikaaram
Image: IMDb
Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum
Image: IMDb
It is a crime drama revolving around an inter-caste couple who encounter a cunning thief played by Fahadh Faasil. It is a must-watch movie
