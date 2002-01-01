10 Old K-Dramas To Rewatch This Week
Sanjukta Choudhury
Follow the story of Geum Jan-di, a poor girl who attends a prestigious high school and catches the attention of the F4, a group of wealthy and handsome boys
Image credit: KBS WORLD
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
Enjoy this classic romantic comedy about a tomboy who pretends to be a man to work at a coffee shop, only to have her boss start developing feelings for her
Image credit: MBC
Coffee Prince (2007)
Watch the tale of a young woman who disguises herself as her twin brother to join a popular boy band, leading to unexpected romantic entanglements
You're Beautiful (2009)
Image credit: SBS
Delight in this romantic comedy about a pastry chef who is unlucky in love and meets a wealthy restaurant owner, sparking an unlikely romance
Image credit: MBC
My Name is Kim Sam-soon (2005)
Relive the melodrama of this touching love story about childhood sweethearts who are reunited years later only to face tragic circumstances
Winter Sonata (2002)
Image credit: KBS WORLD
Enjoy the chemistry between a struggling writer and a famous actor who enter into a marriage contract, leading to unexpected romance and hilarity
Full House (2004)
Image credit: KBS
Dive into this alternate reality where Korea is still a monarchy, and follow the story of an ordinary girl who becomes the crown princess by an arranged marriage
Princess Hours (2006)
Image credit: MBC
Experience the heart-wrenching romance of childhood friends torn apart by fate and reunited under tragic circumstances.
Stairway to Heaven (2003)
Image credit: SBS
This classic romance set in the enchanting city of Paris tells the story of love, dreams, and heartbreak. Its captivating plot and memorable characters make it a must-watch
Lovers in Paris (2004)
Image credit: SBS
Click Here
Watch the fantastical romance between a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO who mysteriously swap bodies, leading to comedic and heartfelt moments
Secret Garden (2010)
Image credit: SBS