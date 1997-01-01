10 Old K-pop groups that are still active
They debuted in 1997 under DSP Media and are called the pioneers of the idol scene and fandom culture. The group currently has 4 members. They are currently signed under YG Entertainment.
SECHS KIES
Image: YG Entertainment
A six-member Korean boy band debuted in 1998 under SM Entertainment. Currently, they are signed under the Shinhwa Company. They had their 24th group anniversary recently.
SHINHWA
Image: Shinhwa Company
G.O.D an acronym for Groove Over Dose, debuted in 1999 under SidusHQ. They have given some classic Korean songs. They released a compilation album Then & Now in 2019.
G.O.D
Image: SidusHQ
It is a male duo group under SM Entertainment. They made their debut in 2003 as a five-member group but later some of them left. They recently participated in SMTOWN 2023.
TVXQ
Image: SM Entertainment
The group debuted in 2005 under SM Entertainment. It has nine members at present. They released their 11th album The Road in January 2023.
Super Junior
Image: SM Entertainment
The group debuted in 2006 under YG Entertainment. Out of the original five members, two of them have left the group. They are called the King of K-pop. They released a single, Still Life in 2022
BIGBANG
Image: YG Entertainment
It is a 4-member girl group under APOP. They debuted in 2006 under Nega Network. They celebrated their 14th debut anniversary in 2020
Image: APOP
Brown Eyed Girls
The pop-rock band debuted in 2007 under FNC Entertainment. Their name stands for Five Treasure Island. Currently, there are 3 members in the band. They released a new single, Door in 2022.
Image: FNC Entertainment
FTISLAND
It is an 8-member girl group under SM Entertainment. They made their debut in 2007. They are referred to as 'The Nation's Girl Group'. They released Forever 1, their studio album, and held their special fan meeting in 2022.
Girls' Generation (SNSD)
Image: SM Entertainment
The group debuted in 2008 under SM Entertainment as a five-member group. Currently, there are 4 members. They released their 8th full-length album Hard in June 2023
SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment