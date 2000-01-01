Heading 3

10 Old-School K-pop Songs to know

BoA's No.1 marked her dominance in K-pop's early 2000s era with infectious beats and charismatic vocals, solidifying her status as a trailblazer

Image: SM Entertainment.

BoA - No.1: 

Seo Taiji and Boys' Nan Arayo revolutionized K-pop, blending rap and rock elements, sparking a cultural shift that laid the foundation for modern K-pop

Image: N/A.

Seo Taiji and Boys - Nan Arayo:

Fin.K.L's To My Boyfriend epitomized '90s K-pop, with harmonious vocals and catchy melodies, showcasing the era's innocence and charm

Image: DSP Media.

Fin.K.L - To My Boyfriend: 

H.O.T's Candy captivated audiences with its catchy hooks and vibrant energy, symbolizing the essence of '90s K-pop and setting trends for generations to come

H.O.T - Candy: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

S.E.S's I'm Your Girl captured hearts with its sweet lyrics and harmonious melodies, becoming a timeless classic that defined '90s K-pop girl groups

S.E.S - I'm Your Girl: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Shinhwa - T.O.P: 

Image: Shinhwa Company.

Shinhwa's T.O.P showcased the group's charisma and talent, blending rap and dance elements to create a dynamic anthem that remains iconic in K-pop history

g.o.d's To My Mother touched hearts with its heartfelt lyrics and emotional delivery, highlighting the group's versatility and depth in storytelling

g.o.d - To My Mother: 

Image: SidusHQ.

Fly to the Sky's Day by Day mesmerized listeners with its soulful vocals and poignant lyrics, embodying the emotional essence of '00s K-pop ballads

Fly to the Sky - Day by Day: 

Image: H2 Media.

SES's Dreams Come True enchanted audiences with its whimsical melodies and uplifting message, becoming a symbol of hope and inspiration in '90s K-pop

SES - Dreams Come True:

Image: SM Entertainment.

DJ DOC's Run to You ignited dance floors with its infectious rhythm and energetic vibe, leaving an indelible mark on K-pop's hip-hop scene

DJ DOC - Run to You: 

Image: SidusHQ.

