10 Old-School K-pop Songs to know
BoA's No.1 marked her dominance in K-pop's early 2000s era with infectious beats and charismatic vocals, solidifying her status as a trailblazer
Image: SM Entertainment.
BoA - No.1:
Seo Taiji and Boys' Nan Arayo revolutionized K-pop, blending rap and rock elements, sparking a cultural shift that laid the foundation for modern K-pop
Image: N/A.
Seo Taiji and Boys - Nan Arayo:
Fin.K.L's To My Boyfriend epitomized '90s K-pop, with harmonious vocals and catchy melodies, showcasing the era's innocence and charm
Image: DSP Media.
Fin.K.L - To My Boyfriend:
H.O.T's Candy captivated audiences with its catchy hooks and vibrant energy, symbolizing the essence of '90s K-pop and setting trends for generations to come
H.O.T - Candy:
Image: SM Entertainment.
S.E.S's I'm Your Girl captured hearts with its sweet lyrics and harmonious melodies, becoming a timeless classic that defined '90s K-pop girl groups
S.E.S - I'm Your Girl:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Shinhwa - T.O.P:
Image: Shinhwa Company.
Shinhwa's T.O.P showcased the group's charisma and talent, blending rap and dance elements to create a dynamic anthem that remains iconic in K-pop history
g.o.d's To My Mother touched hearts with its heartfelt lyrics and emotional delivery, highlighting the group's versatility and depth in storytelling
g.o.d - To My Mother:
Image: SidusHQ.
Fly to the Sky's Day by Day mesmerized listeners with its soulful vocals and poignant lyrics, embodying the emotional essence of '00s K-pop ballads
Fly to the Sky - Day by Day:
Image: H2 Media.
SES's Dreams Come True enchanted audiences with its whimsical melodies and uplifting message, becoming a symbol of hope and inspiration in '90s K-pop
SES - Dreams Come True:
Image: SM Entertainment.
DJ DOC's Run to You ignited dance floors with its infectious rhythm and energetic vibe, leaving an indelible mark on K-pop's hip-hop scene
DJ DOC - Run to You:
Image: SidusHQ.