10 Older K-dramas to check out
A romantic comedy-drama about a group of wealthy high school students and the love triangle between a chaebol heir, a housekeeper's daughter, and a poor student.
Heirs
A fantasy romance about an alien who comes to Earth in search of water and falls in love with a top actress.
My Love From the Star
A coming-of-age story about five friends who live in the same dormitory in Seoul in 1994.
Reply 1994
A medical drama about a young autistic savant who becomes a pediatric surgeon.
Good Doctor
A historical drama about a Korean woman who becomes the Empress of Yuan China.
Empress Ki
A romantic thriller about a man who seeks revenge on the woman he believes killed his girlfriend.
Secret Love
A melodrama about a blind heiress and a con artist who fall in love.
That Winter, the Wind Blows
A romantic comedy-drama about a woman who can see ghosts and a man who is afraid of ghosts.
Master's Sun
A mystery thriller about a woman who can hear people's thoughts and a lawyer who teams up with her to solve crimes.
I Hear Your Voice
A fantasy historical drama about a half-human, half-gumiho (mythical nine-tailed fox) who falls in love with a human woman.
Gu Family Book
