10 oldest K-pop groups to know
Debuted in 1998, Shinhwa is a legendary K-pop group known for their longevity, versatility, and solid fanbase
Image: Shinhwa Company.
Shinhwa:
Formed in 1999, g.o.d is recognized for their impactful blend of R&B and pop
Image: SidusHQ.
g.o.d (Groove Over Dose):
Debuting in 1997, SECHSKIES became one of the pioneering K-pop acts known for their catchy tunes and energetic performances
SECHSKIES:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Since 2003, TVXQ has been setting trends in K-pop with their powerful vocals and synchronized choreography
TVXQ (Tong Vfang Xien Qi):
Image: SM Entertainment.
Formed in 2005, Super Junior remains iconic for their large member count and diverse music styles
Super Junior:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Debuting in 2006, BIGBANG revolutionized K-pop with their unique sound and charismatic presence
BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Introduced in 2007, Wonder Girls achieved international fame with their hit single "Nobody" and continued to charm with their music
Wonder Girls:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Rising to fame in 2008, 2PM is celebrated for their powerful performances and dynamic discography
2PM:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Since 2007, Girls' Generation has been dominating K-pop with their catchy tunes and iconic choreography
Girls' Generation (SNSD):
Image: SM Entertainment.
Formed in 2006, Brown Eyed Girls captivates with their soulful vocals and boundary-pushing music
Brown Eyed Girls:
Image: Mystic Story.