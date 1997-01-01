Heading 3

MARCH 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 oldest K-pop groups to know

Debuted in 1998, Shinhwa is a legendary K-pop group known for their longevity, versatility, and solid fanbase

Image:  Shinhwa Company.

Shinhwa:

Formed in 1999, g.o.d is recognized for their impactful blend of R&B and pop

Image:  SidusHQ.

g.o.d (Groove Over Dose): 

Debuting in 1997, SECHSKIES became one of the pioneering K-pop acts known for their catchy tunes and energetic performances

SECHSKIES: 

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Since 2003, TVXQ has been setting trends in K-pop with their powerful vocals and synchronized choreography

TVXQ (Tong Vfang Xien Qi): 

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Formed in 2005, Super Junior remains iconic for their large member count and diverse music styles

Super Junior: 

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Debuting in 2006, BIGBANG revolutionized K-pop with their unique sound and charismatic presence

BIGBANG: 

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Introduced in 2007, Wonder Girls achieved international fame with their hit single "Nobody" and continued to charm with their music

Wonder Girls: 

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Rising to fame in 2008, 2PM is celebrated for their powerful performances and dynamic discography

2PM: 

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Since 2007, Girls' Generation has been dominating K-pop with their catchy tunes and iconic choreography

Girls' Generation (SNSD): 

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Formed in 2006, Brown Eyed Girls captivates with their soulful vocals and boundary-pushing music

Brown Eyed Girls: 

Image:  Mystic Story.

