MAY 22, 2025

10 On-Screen Couples With Best Chemistry In K-Dramas

Their electric chemistry made Crash Landing on You a global sensation. The reel-to-real couple delivered an unforgettable North-South love story.

 Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin - Crash Landing on You

Image Credit: tvN

Their flirty banter and slow-burn romance kept fans hooked. The natural ease between the two actors made their office love story iconic.

Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young - What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image Credit: tvN

This alien-human love story thrived on stellar acting and magnetic connection. Their contrasting characters created perfect romantic tension.

Image Credit: tvNKim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun - My Love from the Star

Image Credit: SBS

Their parallel-universe romance blurred reality and fiction. Every glance and moment felt deeply emotional and real.

Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo - W: Two Worlds

Image Credit: MBC

From comedy to courtroom drama to romance, this pair did it all. Their playful yet heartfelt chemistry made the show addictive.

Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun - Suspicious Partner

Image Credit: SBS

Real-life romance aside, their onscreen pairing was captivating. The military doctor-soldier duo redefined star-crossed love.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo - Descendants of the Sun

Image Credit: KBS

Their coastal romance was full of warmth, charm, and soft glances. Fans adored their gentle chemistry and healing storyline.

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah - Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image Credit: tvN

Though polarizing, their love across worlds drew major fanfare. Their moments were intense, quiet, and full of longing.

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun - The King: Eternal Monarch

Image Credit: SBS

A fresh and emotional high school love story. They shared sweet, sincere chemistry that tugged at the heartstrings.

Rowoon and Kim Hye Yoon - Extraordinary You

Image Credit: MBC

They served pure rom-com gold with laughs and longing in equal measure. Their sparkling energy made this fake-dating story a top K-drama hit.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong - Business Proposal

Image Credit: Netflix

