10 Ongoing K-dramas to tune into
This new k-drama portrays a family with generational super strength, searching for their missing powerful daughter, Kang Nam-soon
Image source- JTBC
Strong girl Nam-Soon
The story revolves around the child of deaf adults who time-travels to change his parents fate and create a band Watermelon Sugar
Image source- tvN
Twinkling Watermelon
This romance drama revolves around a woman cursed to transform into a dog when kissed and the only person who can break the curse is a man with a fear of dogs
Image source- MBC TV
A Good to be a Dog
The aspiring singer aims to be meet her idol, Yoon Ran-joo, with the help of friend Ki-ho, spends fifteen years on a deserted island
Image source- tvN
Castaway Diva
The series follows Gaetal, who uses text surveys to decide if bad people should be killed, then does it if most agree
Image source- SBS TV
The Killing Vote
In the Joseon Dynasty, widowed Sim Jeong-woo and Jeong Soon-deok team up to help single men and women find love by arranging marriages. They work together to pair unmarried individuals in their community for marriage during that time
Image source- KBS2
Matchmakers
Lee Jang-Hyun seems lively in society but holds a dark secret, when Yoo Gil-Chae enters his life, everything changes for him
Image source- MBC
My dearest Part 2
It's a risky but loving relationship between a man whose time halts after his lover kills him and a woman who forgets her past
Image source- ENA
Moon in the day
This story is about a lawyer fighting for the underprivileged who becomes a powerful villain in a dramatic transformation. The story follows the journey of a once noble lawyer turning into a elite villain
Image source- ENA
Evilive
Image source- SBS TV
The Escape of the seven
In this story a girl vanishes because of the Bobble Incident, linked to seven wicked individuals. The disappearance of a girl is connected to seven bad people and the Bobble Incident in the world