Priyanshi Shah

November 14, 2023

Entertainment

10 Ongoing K-dramas to tune into

This new k-drama portrays a family with generational super strength, searching for their missing powerful daughter, Kang Nam-soon

Image source- JTBC

Strong girl Nam-Soon

The story revolves around the child of deaf adults who time-travels to change his parents fate and create a band Watermelon Sugar

Image source- tvN

Twinkling Watermelon

This romance drama revolves around a woman cursed to transform into a dog when kissed and the only person who can break the curse is a man with a fear of dogs

Image source- MBC TV

A Good to be a Dog

The aspiring singer aims to be meet her idol, Yoon Ran-joo, with the help of friend Ki-ho, spends fifteen years on a deserted island

Image source- tvN

Castaway Diva

The series follows Gaetal, who uses text surveys to decide if bad people should be killed, then does it if most agree

Image source- SBS TV

The Killing Vote

In the Joseon Dynasty, widowed Sim Jeong-woo and Jeong Soon-deok team up to help single men and women find love by arranging marriages. They work together to pair unmarried individuals in their community for marriage during that time

Image source- KBS2

Matchmakers

Lee Jang-Hyun seems lively in society but holds a dark secret, when Yoo Gil-Chae enters his life, everything changes for him

Image source- MBC 

My dearest Part 2

It's a risky but loving relationship between a man whose time halts after his lover kills him and a woman who forgets her past

Image source- ENA

Moon in the day

This story is about a lawyer fighting for the underprivileged who becomes a powerful villain in a dramatic transformation. The story follows the journey of a once noble lawyer turning into a elite villain

Image source- ENA

Evilive

Image source- SBS TV

The Escape of the seven

In this story a girl vanishes because of the Bobble Incident, linked to seven wicked individuals. The disappearance of a girl is connected to seven bad people and the Bobble Incident in the world

