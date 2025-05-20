Heading 3
Sakina Kaukwala
Lifestyle
MAY 20, 2025
10 Outfits from Netflix Shows You Can Recreate
Go goth-chic like Wednesday with a black collared dress, sheer sleeves, and braided pigtails. Add chunky boots and dark lipstick to complete the eerie-academic vibe.
Wednesday Addams - Wednesday
Image Credit: Netflix
Channel teen casual with Devi’s denim jackets, floral tops, and canvas sneakers. Pair high-waisted jeans with a colorful backpack for her effortless school-ready style.
Devi Vishwakumar - Never Have I Ever
Image Credit: Netflix
Love cottagecore? Recreate Penelope’s pastel puff-sleeve dresses and curly updos. Add dainty gloves or parasols for a Regency-inspired fashion twist.
Penelope Featherington - Bridgerton
Image Credit: Netflix
Copy Joe’s plain tees, denim jackets, and neutral chinos for a minimalist, city-ready look. Throw on a cap and leather watch to keep it low-key and mysterious.
Joe Goldberg - You
Image Credit: Netflix
Elegant and bold, Kate’s jewel-toned gowns, square necklines, and ornate accessories stand out. Think velvet, emerald hues, and regal hairdos to match her commanding presence.
Kate Sharma - Bridgerton
Image Credit: Netflix
Go full Parisian with bright blazers, printed skirts, and quirky berets à la Emily. Mix loud patterns with heels or ankle boots to pull off her bold fashion game.
Emily Cooper - Emily in Paris
Image Credit: Netflix
Retro-chic lovers will adore Beth’s 60s silhouettes, plaid coats, and soft waves. Recreate her style with high collars, tailored dresses, and muted tones.
Beth Harmon - The Queen’s Gambit
Image Credit: Netflix
Grunge meets glam in Maeve’s edgy leather jackets, vintage tees, and boots. Pair a moto jacket with ripped tights and a bold lip to nail her rebellious vibe.
Maeve Wiley - Sex Education
Image Credit: Netflix
For a bold, streetwear look, copy Nairobi’s red jumpsuit and combat boots. Swap the jumpsuit for a red hoodie and black cargos for a more wearable twist.
Nairobi - Money Heist
Image Credit: Netflix
Tokyo’s fierce style mixes tomboy and tactical. Crop tops, leather jackets, and combat boots rule. Layer black-on-black and top it off with a no-nonsense attitude.
Tokyo - Money Heist
Image Credit: Netflix
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.