Sakina Kaukwala

 Lifestyle

MAY 20, 2025

10 Outfits from Netflix Shows You Can Recreate

Go goth-chic like Wednesday with a black collared dress, sheer sleeves, and braided pigtails. Add chunky boots and dark lipstick to complete the eerie-academic vibe.

Wednesday Addams - Wednesday

Image Credit: Netflix

Channel teen casual with Devi’s denim jackets, floral tops, and canvas sneakers. Pair high-waisted jeans with a colorful backpack for her effortless school-ready style.

Devi Vishwakumar - Never Have I Ever

Image Credit: Netflix

Love cottagecore? Recreate Penelope’s pastel puff-sleeve dresses and curly updos. Add dainty gloves or parasols for a Regency-inspired fashion twist.

Penelope Featherington - Bridgerton

Image Credit: Netflix

Copy Joe’s plain tees, denim jackets, and neutral chinos for a minimalist, city-ready look. Throw on a cap and leather watch to keep it low-key and mysterious.

Joe Goldberg - You

Image Credit: Netflix

Elegant and bold, Kate’s jewel-toned gowns, square necklines, and ornate accessories stand out. Think velvet, emerald hues, and regal hairdos to match her commanding presence.

Kate Sharma - Bridgerton

Image Credit: Netflix

Go full Parisian with bright blazers, printed skirts, and quirky berets à la Emily. Mix loud patterns with heels or ankle boots to pull off her bold fashion game.

Emily Cooper - Emily in Paris

Image Credit: Netflix

Retro-chic lovers will adore Beth’s 60s silhouettes, plaid coats, and soft waves. Recreate her style with high collars, tailored dresses, and muted tones.

Beth Harmon - The Queen’s Gambit

Image Credit: Netflix

Grunge meets glam in Maeve’s edgy leather jackets, vintage tees, and boots. Pair a moto jacket with ripped tights and a bold lip to nail her rebellious vibe.

Maeve Wiley - Sex Education

Image Credit: Netflix

For a bold, streetwear look, copy Nairobi’s red jumpsuit and combat boots. Swap the jumpsuit for a red hoodie and black cargos for a more wearable twist.

Nairobi - Money Heist

Image Credit: Netflix

Tokyo’s fierce style mixes tomboy and tactical. Crop tops, leather jackets, and combat boots rule. Layer black-on-black and top it off with a no-nonsense attitude.

 Tokyo - Money Heist

Image Credit: Netflix

