10 Overlooked K-dramas to check out
This drama provides a realistic glimpse into the lives of office workers, highlighting their struggles and growth. It's based on a popular webtoon and focuses on the challenges faced by temporary employees in a large corporation.
Misaeng
Image: tvN
Combining drama and comedy, this series addresses social issues while telling the story of a mother who goes undercover as a high school student to protect her daughter from bullies.
Angry Mom
Image: MBC
This heartwarming drama revolves around the lives of five female college students who share a house. It explores their friendships, romances, and personal growth
Age of Youth
Image: JTBC
A remake of a Japanese drama, Mother tells the story of a school teacher who becomes deeply involved in protecting a young girl from an abusive home situation.
Mother
Image: CBS
This unique drama blends past and present timelines, following the intertwined lives of three individuals, including a writer, during both the 1930s Japanese occupation and the present day.
Chicago Typewriter
Image: tvN
Addressing sensitive topics such as school violence and bullying, this drama follows a family's journey to uncover the truth behind their son's life-threatening incident.
Beautiful World
Image: JTBC
Also known as Forest of Secrets, this crime thriller centers around a prosecutor and a police officer who must work together to solve a murder case while dealing with corruption within their institutions.
Image: tvN
Stranger
From the creators of the Reply series, this drama is set in a prison and delves into the lives of the inmates, showcasing their friendships, struggles, and personal stories.
Image: tvN
Prison Playbook
Focused on the lives of three women working in the technology industry, this drama offers a refreshing take on career, love, and ambition in the digital age
Image: tvN
Search: WWW
Mixing mystery and time travel elements, this drama follows a group of individuals who get a chance to redo a year of their lives but end up facing unexpected consequences
365: Repeat the Year
Image: MBC TV