Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 Overlooked K-dramas to check out

This drama provides a realistic glimpse into the lives of office workers, highlighting their struggles and growth. It's based on a popular webtoon and focuses on the challenges faced by temporary employees in a large corporation.

Misaeng

Image: tvN

Combining drama and comedy, this series addresses social issues while telling the story of a mother who goes undercover as a high school student to protect her daughter from bullies.

Angry Mom

Image: MBC

This heartwarming drama revolves around the lives of five female college students who share a house. It explores their friendships, romances, and personal growth

Age of Youth

Image: JTBC

A remake of a Japanese drama, Mother tells the story of a school teacher who becomes deeply involved in protecting a young girl from an abusive home situation.

Mother

Image: CBS

This unique drama blends past and present timelines, following the intertwined lives of three individuals, including a writer, during both the 1930s Japanese occupation and the present day.

Chicago Typewriter

Image: tvN 

Addressing sensitive topics such as school violence and bullying, this drama follows a family's journey to uncover the truth behind their son's life-threatening incident.

 Beautiful World

Image: JTBC

Also known as Forest of Secrets, this crime thriller centers around a prosecutor and a police officer who must work together to solve a murder case while dealing with corruption within their institutions.

Image: tvN

Stranger

From the creators of the Reply series, this drama is set in a prison and delves into the lives of the inmates, showcasing their friendships, struggles, and personal stories.

Image: tvN

 Prison Playbook

Focused on the lives of three women working in the technology industry, this drama offers a refreshing take on career, love, and ambition in the digital age

Image: tvN

 Search: WWW

Mixing mystery and time travel elements, this drama follows a group of individuals who get a chance to redo a year of their lives but end up facing unexpected consequences

365: Repeat the Year

Image: MBC TV

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here