Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 overlooked romantic K-dramas

A deliveryman spreads love with each package, chasing dreams and capturing hearts, especially the CEO's.

Image: KBS2

Strongest Deliveryman

Love blooms amidst chaos as a germaphobe CEO finds solace and romance while cleaning not just spaces, but hearts.

Image: JTBC

Clean with Passion for Now

Love transcends appearances when an actress with an ever-changing face captivates a face-blind CEO, proving beauty lies within.

The Beauty Inside

Image: JTBC

Time intertwines with love, rekindling past flames and igniting first love's fervor in a tale of marital twists.

Familiar Wife

Image: tvN

Three women at web giants balance love, life, and tech, navigating a digital world with heart and soul.

Search: WWW

Image: tvN

A tarnished past leads a hero back to the classroom, fighting for justice and earning a student's trust amidst love's trials.

My Strange Hero

Image: SBS

A shopping spree becomes a journey to love as a materialistic man finds true wealth in a simple woman's heart.

Shopaholic Louis

Image: MBC

A contract marriage reshapes lives and love, forging an unconventional bond between a homeless woman and her homeowner.

Because This Is My First Life

Image: tvN

Innkeepers in Hawaii ride waves of laughter and love, creating memories and forging connections in a tropical paradise.

Welcome to Waikiki

Image: JTBC

Love blossoms amidst sports university challenges as a weightlifter and swimmer share victories, defeats, and romance.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC

