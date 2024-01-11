Heading 3
January 11, 2024
10 Pakistani dramas ft. Saba Qamar
Considered as one of best Pakistani dramas of all time, Dastaan is mainly set during the partition of the Indian subcontinent, happening between 1947 and 1956
Dastaan
Image: IMDb
In 2012, Thakan aired and shed light on the societal pressures that women face when they sacrifice their dreams
Image: IMDb
Thakan
This courtroom drama is a story of a strong woman who fights for her friend's attempted rape and murder case
Cheekh
Image: IMDb
The drama is based on the tragic life of Pakistani actress Qandeel Baloch and her untimely death at the hands of her own brother. Saba Qamar's acting won millions of hearts
Baaghi
Image: IMDb
This remarkable show delves into a multitude of themes including dreams, love, friendship, and hope
Mein Sitara
Image: IMDb
The show addresses a few stereotypes and explores attitudes toward certain professions. It has Saba Qamar alongwith Haider Bakht in lead
Besharam
Image: IMDb
Coming from the creative mind of Kashif Nisar, Sangat stars Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles. It is a must-watch Pakistani drama
Sangat
Image: IMDb
Directed by Kashif Nisar, this award-winning show revolves around a long-standing feud that comes between the families of two estranged brothers
Aaj Rang Hai
Image: Saba Qamar’s Instagram
Digest Writer
Image: Saba Qamar's Instagram
The show portrays the struggles of Fareeda (Saba) who aspires to be a digest writer but struggles in her new marriage
This romantic drama revolves around the life of a happily married couple. However, their life takes a tragic turn when a girl proposes the husband of Saba's character
Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi
Image: Saba Qamar’s Instagram
