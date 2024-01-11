Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 11, 2024

10 Pakistani dramas ft. Saba Qamar

Considered as one of best Pakistani dramas of all time, Dastaan is mainly set during the partition of the Indian subcontinent, happening between 1947 and 1956

Dastaan

Image: IMDb

In 2012, Thakan aired and shed light on the societal pressures that women face when they sacrifice their dreams

Image: IMDb

Thakan 

This courtroom drama is a story of a strong woman who fights for her friend's attempted rape and murder case 

Cheekh 

Image: IMDb

The drama is based on the tragic life of Pakistani actress Qandeel Baloch and her untimely death at the hands of her own brother. Saba Qamar's acting won millions of hearts 

Baaghi

Image: IMDb

This remarkable show delves into a multitude of themes including dreams, love, friendship, and hope 

Mein Sitara

Image: IMDb

The show addresses a few stereotypes and explores attitudes toward certain professions. It has Saba Qamar alongwith Haider Bakht in lead

Besharam

Image: IMDb

Coming from the creative mind of Kashif Nisar, Sangat stars Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles. It is a must-watch Pakistani drama 

Sangat 

Image: IMDb

Directed by Kashif Nisar, this award-winning show revolves around a long-standing feud that comes between the families of two estranged brothers

Aaj Rang Hai

Image: Saba Qamar’s Instagram

Digest Writer

Image: Saba Qamar's Instagram 

The show portrays the struggles of Fareeda (Saba) who aspires to be a digest writer but struggles in her new marriage 

This romantic drama revolves around the life of a happily married couple. However, their life takes a tragic turn when a girl proposes the husband of Saba's character 

Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi

Image: Saba Qamar’s Instagram

