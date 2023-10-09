Heading 3

10 Pakistani rom-com dramas to watch

Starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, the drama is a romantic tale of two lovers who unite despite family complications

 Mere Humsafar

Image: IMDB

Released in 2018 on Hum TV, the drama features Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed in the lead roles

Suno Chanda

Image: Farhan Saeed’s Instagram

With Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt forming a romantic pair, the film is a journey of the couple discovering love while hating each other

Chupke Chupke

Image: Osman Khalid Butt’s Instagram

It is a romantic Pakistani TV series directed by Siraj-ul-Haque. The 58-episode-long drama stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi as couples

Tere Bin

Image: Wahaj Ali’s Instagram

Helmed by Danish Nawaz, Hum Tum is a Ramadan special rom-com TV series that aired on Hum TV. It stars Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan, Junaid Khan & Sarah Khan

Hum Tum

Image: Ramsha Khan’s Instagram

Premiered on ARY Digital, Ishqiya is a Pakistani TV series that has romance blended with family drama. It had Hania Aamir, Feroze Khan, and Ramsha Khan

Ishqiya

Image: IMDB

It is said to be the most classic Pakistani romantic drama that explores several societal aspects. Directed by Sultana Siddiqui, it stars Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Image: IMDB

Based on the novel of the same name, Humsafar is a romantic TV series that is considered one of the most successful programs on Hum TV

Image: IMDB

Humsafar

Wahaj Ali and Madiha Imam starrer Ishq Jalebi premiered on April 14, 2021, in GEO Entertainment. It is a huge critical success and is a perfect rom-com

Image: Wahaj Ali’s Instagram

Ishq Jalebi

It is a 2023 romantic comedy TV show starring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor. It began airing on April 21, 2023, on Hum TV

Image: Danish Taimoor’s Instagram

Chand Tara

