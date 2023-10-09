Heading 3
09 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Pakistani rom-com dramas to watch
Starring Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, the drama is a romantic tale of two lovers who unite despite family complications
Mere Humsafar
Image: IMDB
Released in 2018 on Hum TV, the drama features Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed in the lead roles
Suno Chanda
Image: Farhan Saeed’s Instagram
With Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt forming a romantic pair, the film is a journey of the couple discovering love while hating each other
Chupke Chupke
Image: Osman Khalid Butt’s Instagram
It is a romantic Pakistani TV series directed by Siraj-ul-Haque. The 58-episode-long drama stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi as couples
Tere Bin
Image: Wahaj Ali’s Instagram
Helmed by Danish Nawaz, Hum Tum is a Ramadan special rom-com TV series that aired on Hum TV. It stars Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan, Junaid Khan & Sarah Khan
Hum Tum
Image: Ramsha Khan’s Instagram
Premiered on ARY Digital, Ishqiya is a Pakistani TV series that has romance blended with family drama. It had Hania Aamir, Feroze Khan, and Ramsha Khan
Ishqiya
Image: IMDB
It is said to be the most classic Pakistani romantic drama that explores several societal aspects. Directed by Sultana Siddiqui, it stars Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan
Zindagi Gulzar Hai
Image: IMDB
Based on the novel of the same name, Humsafar is a romantic TV series that is considered one of the most successful programs on Hum TV
Image: IMDB
Humsafar
Wahaj Ali and Madiha Imam starrer Ishq Jalebi premiered on April 14, 2021, in GEO Entertainment. It is a huge critical success and is a perfect rom-com
Image: Wahaj Ali’s Instagram
Ishq Jalebi
It is a 2023 romantic comedy TV show starring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor. It began airing on April 21, 2023, on Hum TV
Image: Danish Taimoor’s Instagram
Chand Tara
