10 Park Hyung Sik K-dramas you can't miss
A woman with superhuman strength is hired as a bodyguard by a CEO who is being threatened
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong-soon
A group of young men train to become elite warriors in the Silla Kingdom
Image: KBS2
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
It is about two former high school rivals who become successful doctors and reunite after facing a career slump
Image: JTBC
Doctor slump
A young man with a genius IQ teams up with a top lawyer at a prestigious law firm
Image: KBS2
Suits
It is a K-drama about A man who travels back in time to change the past
Image: tvN
Nine
A group of wealthy high school students deal with love, loss, and family drama
Image: SBS
The Heirs
A family struggles to stay together after they lose their fortune
Image: KBS2
What Happens to My Family?
Our Blooming Youth is a 2023 South Korean television series directed by Lee Jong Jae, and starring Park Hyung Sik
Image: tvN
Our Blooming Youth
A woman who was once beautiful but becomes plain-looking as an adult runs into her childhood friend, who is now a handsome and successful man
Image: MBC
She Was Pretty
Two best friends who have known each other for 20 years realize that they have feelings for each other
Image: Disney+
Soundtrack #1