Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

february 1, 2024

10 Peppy South Indian songs

This viral song from Rajinikanth’s Jailer set the dance floors on fire nationwide. Tamannaah Bhatia's sizzling dance moves stole the show 

Kaavaalaa

image: IMDB 

One of the most entertaining songs of 2022, that was unique in every sense, right from its composition and choreography to even the lyrics

image: IMDB 

Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe

The catchy tune from Ajaneesh Loknath and the groovy steps choreographed by Jani Master made this song an instant party hit 

image: IMDB 

 Ra Ra Rakkamma

Samantha's hot and bold dance moves are enough to make you groove over. It was a sensation all over the social media in 2021 

Oo Antava

image: IMDB 

Another song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Saami Saami, stands out for its colorful storytelling and, of course, again, Devi Sri Prasad’s lively tunes 

Saami Saami

image: IMDB 

Kudukku is a feet-tapping, ground-stomping, leg-shaking absolute monster of a party song 

Kudukku

image: IMDB 

Composed by Aniruddh, this peppy dance number from Rowdy Baby features Dhanush and Sai Pallavi at their absolute dancing best 

Rowdy Baby

image: IMDB 

Sung by the legendary L. R. Easwari, it features Mallika Sherawat in a dazzling avatar. Composed by Thaman S, it was one of the first songs from the music composer to go viral

 Kalasala Kalasala

image: IMDB 

The upbeat song from RRR made everyone hooked to the music, and the not-so-easy hook step was performed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

Naatu Naatu 

image: IMDB 

