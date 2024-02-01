Heading 3
february 1, 2024
10 Peppy South Indian songs
This viral song from Rajinikanth’s Jailer set the dance floors on fire nationwide. Tamannaah Bhatia's sizzling dance moves stole the show
Kaavaalaa
image: IMDB
One of the most entertaining songs of 2022, that was unique in every sense, right from its composition and choreography to even the lyrics
image: IMDB
Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe
The catchy tune from Ajaneesh Loknath and the groovy steps choreographed by Jani Master made this song an instant party hit
image: IMDB
Ra Ra Rakkamma
Samantha's hot and bold dance moves are enough to make you groove over. It was a sensation all over the social media in 2021
Oo Antava
image: IMDB
Another song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Saami Saami, stands out for its colorful storytelling and, of course, again, Devi Sri Prasad’s lively tunes
Saami Saami
image: IMDB
Kudukku is a feet-tapping, ground-stomping, leg-shaking absolute monster of a party song
Kudukku
image: IMDB
Composed by Aniruddh, this peppy dance number from Rowdy Baby features Dhanush and Sai Pallavi at their absolute dancing best
Rowdy Baby
image: IMDB
Sung by the legendary L. R. Easwari, it features Mallika Sherawat in a dazzling avatar. Composed by Thaman S, it was one of the first songs from the music composer to go viral
Kalasala Kalasala
image: IMDB
The upbeat song from RRR made everyone hooked to the music, and the not-so-easy hook step was performed by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR
Naatu Naatu
image: IMDB
