10 perfect K-pop tracks for rainy days
This melodious track from the K-pop megastar group is guaranteed to soothe your soul as you listen to the raindrops
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rain by BTS
IU’s ethereal voice paired with harmonious instruments provides comfort to your soul
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Raindrop by IU
MAMAMOO's vocal prowess paired with gentle instruments evokes a soothing ambiance during rainfall
Image: RBW
Rainy Season by MAMAMOO
V’s soulful solo track Rainy Days is perfect for your monsoon playlist
Rainy Days by BTS’ V
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This avant-garde track from the vocal powerhouse captures the haunting yet fascinating essence of the gloomy rain
Rainy Day by Dreamcatcher
Image: Happyface Entertainment
This heartfelt Ballad from BTOB makes a great song for a rainy day indoors
Lonely Rain by BTOB
Image: CUBE Entertainment
This cool bedroom pop paired with RM’s rhythmic rap makes a great song for the chilling season as it rains outside
Closer by RM
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The Girls’ Generation member’s delicate voice paired with gentle instruments creates a perfect ambience as raindrops fall on your window
Rain by Taeyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
GFRIEND’s whimsical and upbeat track Summer Rain provides your soul comfort amid the pitter-patter of raindrops
Summer Rain by GFRIEND
Image: Source Music
This beautiful collaboration between Epik High and Younha provides a sense of warmth, comfort, and shelter on a melancholic rainy day
Umbrella by Epik High
Image: Woolim Entertainment