Moupriya Banerjee

june 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 perfect K-pop tracks for rainy days

This melodious track from the K-pop megastar group is guaranteed to soothe your soul as you listen to the raindrops

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rain by BTS

IU’s ethereal voice paired with harmonious instruments provides comfort to your soul

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Raindrop by IU

MAMAMOO's vocal prowess paired with gentle instruments evokes a soothing ambiance during rainfall

Image: RBW

Rainy Season by MAMAMOO

V’s soulful solo track Rainy Days is perfect for your monsoon playlist

Rainy Days by BTS’ V

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This avant-garde track from the vocal powerhouse captures the haunting yet fascinating essence of the gloomy rain

Rainy Day by Dreamcatcher

Image: Happyface Entertainment

This heartfelt Ballad from BTOB makes a great song for a rainy day indoors

Lonely Rain by BTOB

Image: CUBE Entertainment

This cool bedroom pop paired with RM’s rhythmic rap makes a great song for the chilling season as it rains outside

Closer by RM

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Girls’ Generation member’s delicate voice paired with gentle instruments creates a perfect ambience as raindrops fall on your window

Rain by Taeyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

GFRIEND’s whimsical and upbeat track Summer Rain provides your soul comfort amid the pitter-patter of raindrops

Summer Rain by GFRIEND

Image: Source Music

This beautiful collaboration between Epik High and Younha provides a sense of warmth, comfort, and shelter on a melancholic rainy day

Umbrella by Epik High

Image: Woolim Entertainment

