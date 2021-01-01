Get hooked on this captivating drama with documentary-style elements, nostalgic high school vibes, stunning visuals, and a charming cast.
Our Beloved Summer
Source: SBS
This must-watch K-drama of 2021 starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho offers a heartwarming blend of comedy, romance, and mystery, set in a beautiful backdrop.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Source: tvN
Make Legend of the Blue Sea your top holiday binge with its epic mermaid romance, captivating storyline, and superb production quality.
Legend Of The Blue Sea
Source: SBS
Descendants of the Sun: A Hallyu masterpiece packed with drama, action, romance, and unforgettable characters.
Descendants of The Sun
Source: KBS
It captures the essence of nostalgia with relatable and heartwarming parent-child interactions, tear-inducing friendships, and wide-ranging appeal resulting in true masterpiece.
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
This delightful drama blends rom-com with crime suspense, showcasing resilient relationships and Dong Baek's journey of self-discovery and love.
When The Camellia Blooms
Source: KBS2
Dive into the refreshing world of competitive weightlifting and young love in this heartwarming coming-of-age drama.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
Experience a comedic twist as a high school student takes on his older brother's corporate job during summer break.
High School King of Savvy
Source: tvN
Satisfy your cravings for food and love in this delectable drama where neighbors bond over delicious meals.
Let’s Eat
Source: tvN
A sweet and melodic tale of a talented composer who falls for a high school student with an angelic voice
The Liar And His Lover
Source: tvN