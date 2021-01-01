Heading 3

10 Perfect Summer
K-dramas 

 Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 23, 2023

Entertainment

Get hooked on this captivating drama with documentary-style elements, nostalgic high school vibes, stunning visuals, and a charming cast.

Our Beloved Summer

Source: SBS 

This must-watch K-drama of 2021 starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho offers a heartwarming blend of comedy, romance, and mystery, set in a beautiful backdrop.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Source: tvN

Make Legend of the Blue Sea your top holiday binge with its epic mermaid romance, captivating storyline, and superb production quality.

Legend Of The Blue Sea

Source: SBS

Descendants of the Sun: A Hallyu masterpiece packed with drama, action, romance, and unforgettable characters.

Descendants of The Sun

Source: KBS

It captures the essence of nostalgia with relatable and heartwarming parent-child interactions, tear-inducing friendships, and wide-ranging appeal resulting in true masterpiece.

Reply 1988

Source: tvN

This delightful drama blends rom-com with crime suspense, showcasing resilient relationships and Dong Baek's journey of self-discovery and love.

When The Camellia Blooms

Source: KBS2

Dive into the refreshing world of competitive weightlifting and young love in this heartwarming coming-of-age drama.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: MBC

Experience a comedic twist as a high school student takes on his older brother's corporate job during summer break.

High School King of Savvy

Source: tvN

Satisfy your cravings for food and love in this delectable drama where neighbors bond over delicious meals.

Let’s Eat

Source: tvN

A sweet and melodic tale of a talented composer who falls for a high school student with an angelic voice

The Liar And His Lover

Source: tvN

