10 period dramas to watch 

Set in post-Edwardian England, this series explores the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, offering a window into a world on the brink of change
Downton Abbey
This beloved adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel follows the tumultuous romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in 19th-century England
Pride and Prejudice
A historical drama that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family from her early days to contemporary times, offering an inside look at both private and public matters
The Crown
A unique blend of romance and time travel, this series follows Claire Randall, a nurse who is transported from 1945 to 18th-century Scotland, where she becomes entangled in the Jacobite uprising
Outlander
A Regency-era drama that combines elements of romance and scandal, as it follows the Bridgerton family's search for love and happiness in high society
Bridgerton
A charming and heartfelt adaptation of the classic novel Anne of Green Gables, following the imaginative and spirited Anne Shirley as she embarks on adventures
Anne with an E
An adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel, It beautifully explores the lives, dreams, and struggles of the four March sisters against the backdrop of the American Civil War
Little women
An adaptation of Jane Austen's novel, this charming film follows Catherine Morland as she navigates her way through gothic fantasies and romantic misunderstandings
Northanger Abbey
Atonement
Based on Ian McEwan's novel, this visually stunning and emotionally charged drama weaves a tale of love, deception, and the enduring consequences of a single lie, set against the backdrop of World War II
Adaptation of Jane Austen's novel, it's a visually delightful and witty comedy-drama that explores the matchmaking endeavors and romantic entanglements of Emma Woodhouse in the Regency era
Emma
Set in the 1950s and 1960s, this comedy-drama showcases the life of Miriam Midge Maisel as she discovers her talent for stand-up comedy