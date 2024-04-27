Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 27, 2024

10 philosophical Indian movies to watch


A brilliant cinematic work starring the talented Sanjay Mishra, Aankhon Dekhi revolves around a man who chooses to believe only in the things he has witnessed with his own eyes

Aankhon Dekhi

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan's Swades is an underappreciated gem that emphasizes the yearning to bring positive change in one's homeland, rather than living a luxurious life in a foreign country

Image: IMDb

Swades

Dor delves into the marital struggles of widowed women, conveying a universal sentiment through the thoughtful use of metaphors in its storytelling

Image: IMDb

Dor

The Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Anand imparts numerous valuable lessons about the essence of life, cementing its status as a must-watch

Anand

Image: IMDb

Ship of theseus

Image: IMDb

Starring the talented Neeraj Kabi, Ship of Theseus explores a tapestry of philosophical themes, following the intertwined lives of an ailing monk, a budding photographer, and a stockbroker

Marking the debut of Vicky Kaushal, Masaan is a cinematic gem that revolves around four individuals whose lives intersect through personal tragedies and growth

Masaan

Image: IMDb

Starring the versatile Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, Anbe Sivam is a slice-of-life drama that delves into philosophical themes about life, relationships, and the divine

Anbe Sivam

Image: IMDb

The film follows the story of a retired Sanskrit professor with Alzheimer's, who becomes fascinated by an elephant and begins living with a mahout's family

Astu

Image: IMDb

The film revolves around a son who takes his father to the holy city of Varanasi, where the father believes he will spend his final days and attain salvation

Mukti Bhawan

Image: IMDb

Water

Image: IMDb

Set in the 1940s, Deepa Mehta's Water explores the controversial themes of child marriage, misogyny, and ostracism

