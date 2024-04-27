Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 27, 2024
10 philosophical Indian movies to watch
A brilliant cinematic work starring the talented Sanjay Mishra, Aankhon Dekhi revolves around a man who chooses to believe only in the things he has witnessed with his own eyes
Aankhon Dekhi
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan's Swades is an underappreciated gem that emphasizes the yearning to bring positive change in one's homeland, rather than living a luxurious life in a foreign country
Image: IMDb
Swades
Dor delves into the marital struggles of widowed women, conveying a universal sentiment through the thoughtful use of metaphors in its storytelling
Image: IMDb
Dor
The Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Anand imparts numerous valuable lessons about the essence of life, cementing its status as a must-watch
Anand
Image: IMDb
Ship of theseus
Image: IMDb
Starring the talented Neeraj Kabi, Ship of Theseus explores a tapestry of philosophical themes, following the intertwined lives of an ailing monk, a budding photographer, and a stockbroker
Marking the debut of Vicky Kaushal, Masaan is a cinematic gem that revolves around four individuals whose lives intersect through personal tragedies and growth
Masaan
Image: IMDb
Starring the versatile Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, Anbe Sivam is a slice-of-life drama that delves into philosophical themes about life, relationships, and the divine
Anbe Sivam
Image: IMDb
The film follows the story of a retired Sanskrit professor with Alzheimer's, who becomes fascinated by an elephant and begins living with a mahout's family
Astu
Image: IMDb
The film revolves around a son who takes his father to the holy city of Varanasi, where the father believes he will spend his final days and attain salvation
Mukti Bhawan
Image: IMDb
Water
Image: IMDb
Set in the 1940s, Deepa Mehta's Water explores the controversial themes of child marriage, misogyny, and ostracism
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.