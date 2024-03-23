Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

MARCH 23, 2024

10 places to visit in & around Manali 

If you are a thrill seeker, this mesmerizing place is for you. Located near Manali, it is a popular destination and a high mountain range in the Himalayas Pir Panjal Range

Rohtang Pass

Image: Pexels

It is a must-visit place if you are an adventure lover. Solang Valley is best known for its adventure sports activities. The valley is tucked away between snow-capped mountains 

Solang Valley

Image: Pixabay

Located in the center of Manali, Van Vihar National Park is a go-to place for photographers and tourists. It is a tranquil park with a lovely lake surrounded by towering Deodar Trees

Van Vihar National Park

Image: Pexels

It is among the most visited places in Manali. The Hidimba Devi Temple is highly significant historically and religiously

Hidimba Devi Temple

Image: Pexels

It combines traditional Himachali beauty with a bohemian and relaxed ambiance to provide a distinctive shopping and cultural experience

Old Manali Market

Image: Pexels

It’s a beautiful setting for a special dinner or quality time together. It is renowned for its tranquil atmosphere and natural beauty

Old Manali

Image: Pexels

A favorite haunt for winter travelers who yearn for some snowy landscapes, the village has some of the most captivating trekking routes in Himachal Pradesh

Gulaba

Image: Pixabay

Located near Manali, Arjun Cave is believed to be the site where Arjun from Mahabharata meditated and gained divine powers 

Arjun Cave

Image: Pexels

Formerly known as Rohtang Tunnel, it is the world's longest high-altitude tunnel, situated at an elevation of approximately 3,100 meters (10,171 feet) above sea level. This engineering marvel connects Manali and Lahaul 

Atal Tunnel

Image Credits: ANI

The Beas River is a natural landmark in the region that will accompany you on most parts of your Manali trip 

Beas River

Image: Pixabay

