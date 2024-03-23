Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
MARCH 23, 2024
10 places to visit in & around Manali
If you are a thrill seeker, this mesmerizing place is for you. Located near Manali, it is a popular destination and a high mountain range in the Himalayas Pir Panjal Range
Rohtang Pass
Image: Pexels
It is a must-visit place if you are an adventure lover. Solang Valley is best known for its adventure sports activities. The valley is tucked away between snow-capped mountains
Solang Valley
Image: Pixabay
Located in the center of Manali, Van Vihar National Park is a go-to place for photographers and tourists. It is a tranquil park with a lovely lake surrounded by towering Deodar Trees
Van Vihar National Park
Image: Pexels
It is among the most visited places in Manali. The Hidimba Devi Temple is highly significant historically and religiously
Hidimba Devi Temple
Image: Pexels
It combines traditional Himachali beauty with a bohemian and relaxed ambiance to provide a distinctive shopping and cultural experience
Old Manali Market
Image: Pexels
It’s a beautiful setting for a special dinner or quality time together. It is renowned for its tranquil atmosphere and natural beauty
Old Manali
Image: Pexels
A favorite haunt for winter travelers who yearn for some snowy landscapes, the village has some of the most captivating trekking routes in Himachal Pradesh
Gulaba
Image: Pixabay
Located near Manali, Arjun Cave is believed to be the site where Arjun from Mahabharata meditated and gained divine powers
Arjun Cave
Image: Pexels
Formerly known as Rohtang Tunnel, it is the world's longest high-altitude tunnel, situated at an elevation of approximately 3,100 meters (10,171 feet) above sea level. This engineering marvel connects Manali and Lahaul
Atal Tunnel
Image Credits: ANI
The Beas River is a natural landmark in the region that will accompany you on most parts of your Manali trip
Beas River
Image: Pixabay
