10 popular 3rd gen K-pop idols to know
Pujya Doss
BTS, the global sensation, redefined K-pop with their captivating music, storytelling, and unmatched stage presence, solidifying their place as leaders of the 3rd generation
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
TWICE's infectious tunes and dazzling visuals have made them a beloved girl group, capturing hearts around the world with their addictive pop tracks
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
EXO's powerful performances and versatile concept have left an indelible mark on K-pop. Their unique blend of charisma and talent continues to shine
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
BLACKPINK's fierce style and chart-topping hits have set a new standard in K-pop. Their international success has made them global icons
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
Red Velvet's musical diversity and charismatic members have given them a distinct edge in the industry, offering a blend of pop, R&B, and more
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT's innovative concept of multiple sub-units allows them to explore various styles and genres. Their limitless potential and talent continue to impress fans
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
GOT7's dynamic sound and strong bond with their fans, Ahgases, have established them as a prominent force in the K-pop landscape
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
GFRIEND's refreshing melodies and intricate choreography have garnered them a dedicated following, with their own unique style in the girl group arena
GFRIEND
Image: Source Music
SEVENTEEN's self-produced music and synchronized performances have solidified their status as a group of multitalented artists
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
MAMAMOO's powerful vocals and versatility across genres make them a dynamic girl group with a strong presence in the 3rd generation of K-pop
MAMAMOO
Image: RBW