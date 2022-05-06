Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
MAY 06, 2022
10 popular Bollywood horror comedies
Go Goa Gone
Starring Saif Ali Khan, Vir Dar, Kunal Kemmu, and Anand Tiwari in the lead, Go Goa Gone was Bollywood’s first attempt at a zombie story
Marking the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise, it featured Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu and Tushar Kapoor in the lead
Golmaal Again
Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. It was one of the most successful movies of 2007
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
This Amar Kaushik directorial was based on popular folk legend Nale Ba which means ‘Come Tomorrow’. The movie featured Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in lead
Stree
Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhoot Police was directed by Pavan Kirpalani and was an entertaining watch
Bhoot Police
Marking Raghava Lawrence’s directorial debut in Bollywood, Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. The movie was a remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana
Laxmii
Released in 2008, Bhoothnath featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aman Siddiqui in key roles. Amitabh’s performance as the titular character was well received by the audience
Bhoothnath
Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi was Janhvi Kapoor’s first attempt in the horror-comedy genre. The movie also featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead
Roohi
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it was the sequel to Amitabh Bachchan’s 2008 release Bhoothnath. Apart from Big B, it also featured Boman Irani & child artist Parth Bhalerao in lead
Bhoothnath Returns
This supernatural horror adult black comedy film was the third installment of the Masti series and featured Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani & Urvashi Rautela
Great Grand Masti
