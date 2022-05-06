Entertainment

10 popular Bollywood horror comedies

Go Goa Gone

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Vir Dar, Kunal Kemmu, and Anand Tiwari in the lead, Go Goa Gone was Bollywood’s first attempt at a zombie story

Marking the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise, it featured Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu and Tushar Kapoor in the lead

Golmaal Again

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. It was one of the most successful movies of 2007

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

This Amar Kaushik directorial was based on popular folk legend Nale Ba which means ‘Come Tomorrow’. The movie featured Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in lead

Stree

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhoot Police was directed by Pavan Kirpalani and was an entertaining watch

Bhoot Police

Marking Raghava Lawrence’s directorial debut in Bollywood, Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. The movie was a remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana

Laxmii

Released in 2008, Bhoothnath featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aman Siddiqui in key roles. Amitabh’s performance as the titular character was well received by the audience

Bhoothnath

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi was Janhvi Kapoor’s first attempt in the horror-comedy genre. The movie also featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead

Roohi

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it was the sequel to Amitabh Bachchan’s 2008 release Bhoothnath. Apart from Big B, it also featured Boman Irani & child artist Parth Bhalerao in lead

Bhoothnath Returns

This supernatural horror adult black comedy film was the third installment of the Masti series and featured Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani & Urvashi Rautela

Great Grand Masti

