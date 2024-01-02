Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 02, 2023

10 Popular Bollywood songs of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, mesmerized audiences with his impeccable style and dance moves in this popular dance number 

Jhoome Jo Pathaan 

Image: IMDb

It is a lively dance number infused with energy. The song comes to life through the stunning dance and expressions of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Image: IMDb

What Jhumka?

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara showcases their cool dance moves set to peppy beats in this popular Bollywood songs

 Chaleya

Image: IMDb

The song not only showcases Deepika Padukone's impressive dance moves but also highlights the sizzling chemistry between her and SRK

Besharam Rang

Image: IMDb

It is a romantic song that is sure to tug at the heartstrings

Tere Vaaste 

Image: IMDb

It is a soul-stirring melody that beautifully encapsulates the pure emotions of love between Ranveer Singh's Rocky and Alia Bhatt's Rani

Ve Kamleya 

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the screen ablaze with their moves and chemistry in the party track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, shot in Turkey

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

It is a soothing romantic number composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with Raj Shekhar contributing the heartfelt lyrics 

 Pehle Bhi Main

Video: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Udd Ja Kaale Kaava 

Image: IMDb

This classic song has been given a new life with a recreation and rearrangement by Mithoon for Gadar 2

The war cry Punjabi song of Animal took the audience into frenzy mode. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular songs of the year 

Arjan Vaily 

Image: IMDb

