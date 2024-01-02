Heading 3
January 02, 2023
10 Popular Bollywood songs of 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, mesmerized audiences with his impeccable style and dance moves in this popular dance number
Jhoome Jo Pathaan
Image: IMDb
It is a lively dance number infused with energy. The song comes to life through the stunning dance and expressions of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh
Image: IMDb
What Jhumka?
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara showcases their cool dance moves set to peppy beats in this popular Bollywood songs
Chaleya
Image: IMDb
The song not only showcases Deepika Padukone's impressive dance moves but also highlights the sizzling chemistry between her and SRK
Besharam Rang
Image: IMDb
It is a romantic song that is sure to tug at the heartstrings
Tere Vaaste
Image: IMDb
It is a soul-stirring melody that beautifully encapsulates the pure emotions of love between Ranveer Singh's Rocky and Alia Bhatt's Rani
Ve Kamleya
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set the screen ablaze with their moves and chemistry in the party track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, shot in Turkey
Leke Prabhu Ka Naam
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
It is a soothing romantic number composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with Raj Shekhar contributing the heartfelt lyrics
Pehle Bhi Main
Video: Triptii Dimri's Instagram
Udd Ja Kaale Kaava
Image: IMDb
This classic song has been given a new life with a recreation and rearrangement by Mithoon for Gadar 2
The war cry Punjabi song of Animal took the audience into frenzy mode. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular songs of the year
Arjan Vaily
Image: IMDb
