Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 15, 2023

10 popular Hollywood star kids 

Notable for playing Rachel Green in the iconic NBC sitcom Friends, Jennifer was born to veteran  actor John Aniston 

Jennifer Aniston 

Image source: Jennifer Aniston's Instagram

Despite being the wife of singer Justin Bieber, this gorgeous model slash entrepreneur is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece to actor Alec Baldwin

Image source: Hailey Bieber's Instagram

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)

This Fifty Shades of Grey fame is the daughter of prominent actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith

Dakota Johnson 

Image Source: Getty

The Emily in Paris star is the proud daughter of singer-songwriter Phil Collins

Lily Collins

Image source: Lily Collins's Instagram

Born to actress Lisa Bonet and actor-singer Lenny Kravitz, The Batman star is undoubtedly sprinkling her charm into Hollywood 

Zoë Kravitz

Image source: Zoë Kravitz's Instagram

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is the proud mother of this stunning model

Kaia Gerber

Image source: Kaia Gerber's Instagram

Being a reputed name in the modeling industry, the Hadid sisters' mother Yolanda is also a well-known model of her time 

Gigi & Bella Hadid

Image source: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

Maya Hawke

Image source: Maya Hawke's Instagram

The Stranger Things fame has an inborn acting gene because of her famous actor parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

Gained popularity from series like The King and The Idol the 24-year-old actress is the first child of renowned actor Johnny Depp and French model Vanessa Paradis

Lily-Rose Depp 

Image source: Lily-Rose Depp's Instagram

Following the footsteps of grandmother actress Anne Gwynne and parents Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford, Chris has also successfully established himself as a prominent actor 

Chris Pine

Image Source: Getty

