Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 15, 2023
10 popular Hollywood star kids
Notable for playing Rachel Green in the iconic NBC sitcom Friends, Jennifer was born to veteran actor John Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Image source: Jennifer Aniston's Instagram
Despite being the wife of singer Justin Bieber, this gorgeous model slash entrepreneur is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece to actor Alec Baldwin
Image source: Hailey Bieber's Instagram
Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)
This Fifty Shades of Grey fame is the daughter of prominent actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith
Dakota Johnson
Image Source: Getty
The Emily in Paris star is the proud daughter of singer-songwriter Phil Collins
Lily Collins
Image source: Lily Collins's Instagram
Born to actress Lisa Bonet and actor-singer Lenny Kravitz, The Batman star is undoubtedly sprinkling her charm into Hollywood
Zoë Kravitz
Image source: Zoë Kravitz's Instagram
Supermodel Cindy Crawford is the proud mother of this stunning model
Kaia Gerber
Image source: Kaia Gerber's Instagram
Being a reputed name in the modeling industry, the Hadid sisters' mother Yolanda is also a well-known model of her time
Gigi & Bella Hadid
Image source: Gigi Hadid's Instagram
Maya Hawke
Image source: Maya Hawke's Instagram
The Stranger Things fame has an inborn acting gene because of her famous actor parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke
Gained popularity from series like The King and The Idol the 24-year-old actress is the first child of renowned actor Johnny Depp and French model Vanessa Paradis
Lily-Rose Depp
Image source: Lily-Rose Depp's Instagram
Following the footsteps of grandmother actress Anne Gwynne and parents Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford, Chris has also successfully established himself as a prominent actor
Chris Pine
Image Source: Getty
