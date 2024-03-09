Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 09, 2024
10 popular Indian Playback Singers
Noted for her wide vocal range and versatility, Shreya Ghosal is one of the most prolific and popular singers in India
Shreya Ghosal
Image: IMDb
Honored with Padma Shri, Sonu Nigam is considered as the greatest Playback Singer of Hindi Cinema
Image: Sonu Nigam’s Instagram
Sonu Nigam
Known for her versatile singing style, Sunidhi Chauhan is among the top Playback Singers of India
Image: Sunidhi Chauhan’s Instagram
Sunidhi Chauhan
Udit Narayan ruled over 90s music in India. He is honored with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awards by the Indian Government
Udit Narayan
Image: Udit Narayan’s Instagram
Kumar Sanu is the Melody King of Bollywood. His songs left an irreplaceable mark on the hearts of the audience. Many of his tracks feature in BBC's "Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of all time”
Kumar Sanu
Image: Kumar Sanu’s Instagram
Alka Yagnik is one of the most prolific female playback singers and artists and has sung a large number of female solos in her Bollywood career
Alka Yagnik
Image: Alka Yagnik’s Instagram
Considered as the greatest singer of today's generation, Arijit Singh holds a massive fan base
Arijit Singh
Video: Arijit Singh’s Instagram
Sachet Tandon and his wife Parampara worked together in most of their duets. The Singer couple is trendy among the audience
Sachet-Parampara
Image: Sachet Parampara’s Instagram
Vishal Dadlani holds some of the iconic songs under his name. The singer-composer is among the most popular Indian artists
Vishal Dadlani
Video: Vishal Dadlani’s Instagram
KK
Video: KK’s Instagram
Late Bollywood Playback Singer KK holds a separate fan base. The legendary singer died in 2022 while performing live on the stage
