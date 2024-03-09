Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

March 09, 2024

10 popular Indian Playback Singers

Noted for her wide vocal range and versatility, Shreya Ghosal is one of the most prolific and popular singers in India 

Shreya Ghosal 

Image: IMDb 

Honored with Padma Shri, Sonu Nigam is considered as the greatest Playback Singer of Hindi Cinema 

 Image: Sonu Nigam’s Instagram 

Sonu Nigam 

Known for her versatile singing style, Sunidhi Chauhan is among the top Playback Singers of India 

Image: Sunidhi Chauhan’s Instagram 

Sunidhi Chauhan 

Udit Narayan ruled over 90s music in India. He is honored with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awards by the Indian Government 

Udit Narayan 

Image: Udit Narayan’s Instagram 

Kumar Sanu is the Melody King of Bollywood. His songs left an irreplaceable mark on the hearts of the audience. Many of his tracks feature in BBC's "Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of all time”

 Kumar Sanu 

Image: Kumar Sanu’s Instagram 

Alka Yagnik is one of the most prolific female playback singers and artists and has sung a large number of female solos in her Bollywood career

 Alka Yagnik 

Image: Alka Yagnik’s Instagram 

Considered as the greatest singer of today's generation, Arijit Singh holds a massive fan base 

Arijit Singh 

Video: Arijit Singh’s Instagram 

Sachet Tandon and his wife Parampara worked together in most of their duets. The Singer couple is trendy among the audience 

Sachet-Parampara 

Image: Sachet Parampara’s Instagram

Vishal Dadlani holds some of the iconic songs under his name. The singer-composer is among the most popular Indian artists 

 Vishal Dadlani 

Video: Vishal Dadlani’s Instagram 

KK 

Video: KK’s Instagram

Late Bollywood Playback Singer KK holds a separate fan base. The legendary singer died in 2022 while performing live on the stage 

