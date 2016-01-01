Heading 3

Hrishita Das

MARCH 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 popular international K-pop collabs

Image: Usher Twitter

Standing Next to You - Jungkook ft. Usher

Released in 2023, the song was an instant sensation across the globe. Months after its release, people are still doing the ‘Standing Next to You’ dance challenge

In 2022, B.I and Soulja Boy joined forces for a hit collaboration, BTBT. Along with DeVita’s soulful voice the track, the song became a viral fan favorite

Image: 131

BTBT –- B.I x Soulja Boy feat. DeVita

When K-pop’s one of the best rappers meets western’s greatest, magic is created. Released in 2023, the song remains a dream collaboration

Image: BIGHIT Music

on the street – J-hope and J. Cole

EXO’s Chanyeol collaborated with the music industry’s biggest players back in 2016 giving the world a banger song

Image: Man of Creation

Freal Luv – Far East Movement x Marshmello ft. Chanyeol & Tinashe

West’s biggest pop girl meets East’s most popular K-pop girl group to create one of the iconic songs of the decade

Image: YG Entertainment

Sour Candy – Lady Gaga ft. BLACKPINK

Jennie teams up with her co-stars from The Idol, The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp to deliver 2023’s sultriest song:

Image: HBO

One Of The Girls – The Weeknd, JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp

Image: My Universe music video

The most legendary collaboration has to be between the world’s two biggest bands, Coldplay and BTS. With catch tunes and melodious sounds, the song remains memorable

My Universe – Coldplay x BTS

EXO’s Lay joins pop star Lauv to create another heartfelt romantic track in 2024. With infectious beats and fun hook-step, the song is ready to be included in your playlist

Image: Run Back To You music video

Run Back To You – Lay, Lauv

BLACKPINK’s Lisa along with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion created the perfect party theme of the year

SG – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, LISA of BLACKPINK 

Image: DJ Snake Twitter

Released in 2020, Dua Lipa’s husky voice combined with Hwasa’s sensual vocals created the ultimate disco track of all time

Physical – Dua Lipa ft. Hwasa

Image: Dua Lipa Instagram

