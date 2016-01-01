10 popular international K-pop collabs
Image: Usher Twitter
Standing Next to You - Jungkook ft. Usher
Released in 2023, the song was an instant sensation across the globe. Months after its release, people are still doing the ‘Standing Next to You’ dance challenge
In 2022, B.I and Soulja Boy joined forces for a hit collaboration, BTBT. Along with DeVita’s soulful voice the track, the song became a viral fan favorite
Image: 131
BTBT –- B.I x Soulja Boy feat. DeVita
When K-pop’s one of the best rappers meets western’s greatest, magic is created. Released in 2023, the song remains a dream collaboration
Image: BIGHIT Music
on the street – J-hope and J. Cole
EXO’s Chanyeol collaborated with the music industry’s biggest players back in 2016 giving the world a banger song
Image: Man of Creation
Freal Luv – Far East Movement x Marshmello ft. Chanyeol & Tinashe
West’s biggest pop girl meets East’s most popular K-pop girl group to create one of the iconic songs of the decade
Image: YG Entertainment
Sour Candy – Lady Gaga ft. BLACKPINK
Jennie teams up with her co-stars from The Idol, The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp to deliver 2023’s sultriest song:
Image: HBO
One Of The Girls – The Weeknd, JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp
Image: My Universe music video
The most legendary collaboration has to be between the world’s two biggest bands, Coldplay and BTS. With catch tunes and melodious sounds, the song remains memorable
My Universe – Coldplay x BTS
EXO’s Lay joins pop star Lauv to create another heartfelt romantic track in 2024. With infectious beats and fun hook-step, the song is ready to be included in your playlist
Image: Run Back To You music video
Run Back To You – Lay, Lauv
BLACKPINK’s Lisa along with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion created the perfect party theme of the year
SG – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, LISA of BLACKPINK
Image: DJ Snake Twitter
Released in 2020, Dua Lipa’s husky voice combined with Hwasa’s sensual vocals created the ultimate disco track of all time
Physical – Dua Lipa ft. Hwasa
Image: Dua Lipa Instagram