10 popular K-dramas you can’t miss
A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, sparking a forbidden romance
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
An ex-convict opens a unique restaurant to take on a ruthless food conglomeratE
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Young entrepreneurs chase their dreams in the competitive world of tech startups
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A mafia lawyer seeks justice with dark humor and unconventional methods
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Follows the lives of doctors and friends working in the same hospital
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A historical zombie thriller set in Korea's Joseon period
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
A children's book writer and a psychiatric hospital caregiver find love and healing
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
Military and medical personnel balance duty and love during deployments
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A goblin and a grim reaper form an unlikely friendship in a tale of immortality and love
Goblin
Image: tvN
An alien professor falls in love with a top actress over centuries
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS